Texas Longhorns Hosting Georgia OL for Transfer Portal Visit

The Texas Longhorns have been busy in the transfer portal this offseason.

The team has added multiple new players at key skill positions, even bringing in a new backup quarterback for Arch Manning.

Now, the Longhorns are once again showing an effort to bring in more talent to their new-look offensive line.

Georgia OL Jamal Meriweather Visiting Texas Longhorns

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian looks on prior to a game against the Georgia Bulldogs at Sanford Stadium. | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Per reports from CJ Vogel of OnTexasFootball, the Longhorns are hosting Georgia Bulldogs offensive lineman Jamal Meriweather for a visit in Austin on Friday.

The Longhorns are clearly trying to address the interior of their offensive line, as Meriweather played 51 of his 56 snaps this past season at guard, per Vogel's report.

A product of Brunswick, Ga. and standing at 6-7, 305 pounds, Meriweather spent three seasons at Georgia, arriving to Athens in 2023. He was a three-star prospect in the 2023 recruiting class, receiving offers from programs like Tennessee, USC, Missouri, South Carolina, Houston, Iowa State, Kentucky, Mississippi State, Virginia Tech, Cincinnati, Minnesota, Utah, Michigan State and many more.

He redshirted his freshman year before seeing limited action in 2024. But this past season, he appeared in 12 games as a reserve offensive lineman.

Texas has already put together a talented transfer portal class, with multiple additions to the offensive line. The Longhorns signed Oregon State offensive lineman Dylan Sikorski, Texas A&M offensive lineman Jonte Newman and Wake Forest offensive tackle Melvin Siani, with sights now set on adding Meriweather to this list.

Additionally, the Longhorns added Auburn wide receiver Cam Coleman, NC State running back Hollywood Smothers, Arizona State running back Raleek Brown, Coastal Carolina quarterback MJ Morris and Michigan State tight end Michael Masunas.

On defense, the Longhorns brought in Pitt linebacker Rasheem Biles, LSU defensive lineman Zion Williams, Rutgers cornerback Bo Mascoe, Florida State linebacker Justin Cryer, Arkansas defensive lineman Ian Geffrard and Akron linebacker Markus Boswell.

And for special teams, Texas added three new faces in Memphis kicker Gianni Spetic, Florida State punter Mac Chiumento and New Mexico long snapper Trey Dubuc.

The Longhorns were originally among the frontrunners for Colorado offensive tackle transfer Jordan Seaton but have since removed themselves from that race, one that has been filled with a bit of drama along with some twists and turns.