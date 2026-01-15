Texas' Chances of Landing Jordan Seaton Could Be in Danger

The Texas Longhorns have made major headlines this offseason in the transfer portal, and fans in Austin will be hoping for even more fireworks soon.

Texas has reportedly been squarely in the mix for elite Colorado offensive tackle Jordan Seaton, who is seen as the top valuable player in the portal with the transfer window coming to a close. The Oregon Ducks are also reportedly among the leaders for him.

However, with Texas landing a commitment from Wake Forest offensive tackle Melvin Siani on Thursday, the Longhorns' chances of securing Seaton appear to be dwindling.

Texas' Latest Portal Addition Could Mean End of Jordan Seaton Pursuit

Colorado Buffaloes offensive tackle Jordan Seaton during the second half against the North Dakota State Bison at Folsom Field. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Sources have told Texas Longhorns On SI that Siani's addition likely could signal the end of the Seaton pursuit, but nothing is done until the dust completely settles.

That said, this doesn't mean Texas is completely out on Seaton, as the Longhorns certainly wouldn't be valuing Siani over him, with all due respect. Texas is still expected to host Seaton for a visit, and could seal the deal during his trip to Austin.

But Siani's quick decision to choose Texas is definitely telling about what could transpire over the next 24 hours, as he likely would not have committed to the Longhorns with such urgency knowing that Seaton could be committing to Texas.

After all, with starter-level experience and three years of college ball under his belt, Siani likely wouldn't be signing with Texas just to be a backup to either Seaton or Trevor Goosby, especially since his career reps have come at tackle and not inside at guard. Siani allowed just nine pressures and zero sacks on 858 snaps at left tackle this season, per CJ Vogel of OnTexasFootball.

Colorado Buffalos offensive tackle Jordan Seaton against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Even if the Longhorns don't end up landing Seaton, they will head into the spring with arguably the best portal class in the country.

Along with the recent addition of Siani, the Longhons have made major headlines with the signing of multiple elite players on both sides of the ball.

Auburn wide receiver Cam Coleman, NC State running back Hollywood Smothers, Pitt linebacker Rasheem Biles and Arizona State running back Raleek Brown have commanded most of the attention, but Texas also added LSU lineman Zion Williams, Florida State linebacker Justin Cryer, Oregon State offensive lineman Dylan Sikorski, Texas A&M offensive lineman Jonte Newman, Michigan State tight end Michael Masunas and Arkansas defensive end Ian Geffrard.

Texas started the portal cycle with three new additions to their special teams unit in Memphis kicker Gianni Spetic, Florida State punter Mac Chiumento and New Mexico long snapper Trey Dubuc.

Time will tell how things play out for the Longhorns in their pursuit of Seaton,