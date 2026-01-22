Cam Coleman Sends Message to Auburn After Choosing Texas Longhorns

The Texas Longhorns made arguably the biggest splash in the transfer portal this offseason by giving Arch Manning a new No. 1 target in the passing game.

Texas landed Auburn wide receiver Cam Coleman out of the portal following a heated recruiting battle with Alabama, Texas A&M and Texas Tech.

Coleman leaves Auburn after two years with the program, but is making sure he says goodbye to the Tigers on the way out.

Cam Coleman Says Goodbye to Auburn Tigers

Auburn Tigers wide receiver Cam Coleman celebrates after scoring a touchdown defended by Arkansas Razorbacks defensive back Julian Neal during the first quarter at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. | Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images

In a post on Instagram, Coleman kept things simple with when it came to his goodbye message for Auburn.

"Auburn, thank you!" Coleman wrote.

A native of Phenix City, AL. just about an hour away from Auburn's campus, it was likely a tough decision for Coleman to leave but he's making sure he does so while thanking his hometown team.

Take a look:

Cam Coleman says goodbye to Auburn. (via @CamColeman12 on IG)



“Auburn, thank you!” pic.twitter.com/vWcsNha2qY — Caleb Jones (@CalebAUSports) January 22, 2026

Coleman now headlines a Texas portal class that features multiple new faces on both sides of the ball, though it's the offense that certainly will be drawing tons of attention.

On offense, the Longhorns added NC State running back Hollywood Smothers -- who chose Texas less than an hour after Coleman's commitment was made public -- Arizona State running back Raleek Brown, Coastal Carolina quarterback MJ Morris, Oregon State offensive lineman Dylan Sikorski, Texas A&M offensive lineman Jonte Newman and Michigan State tight end Michael Masunas.

Texas also retooled its defense in a major way, adding Pitt linebacker Rasheem Biles, LSU defensive lineman Zion Williams, Rutgers cornerback Bo Mascoe, Florida State linebacker Justin Cryer, Arkansas defensive lineman Ian Geffrard and Akron linebacker Markus Boswell.

Cam Coleman Will Have High Expectations Next Season

Auburn Tigers wide receiver Cam Coleman celebrates his catch over Missouri Tigers defensive back Stephen Hall as Auburn Tigers take on Missouri Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium. | Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Coleman will have some major expectations on his shoulders next season. Expected to be at Texas for just one season before entering the 2027 NFL Draft, he will look to follow a similar path that Adonai Mitchell and Matthew Golden took: one year with the Longhorns before going pro.

Both Mitchell and Golden were standouts for the two Longhorn teams that made it to the College Football Playoff Semifinals. Coleman will now look to be a catalyst for getting Texas back to that stage next season.

In his two seasons at Auburn, Coleman posted 93 catches for 1,306 yards and 13 touchdowns.

Fans will get their first chance to watch Coleman in a Texas jersey when the Longhorns open up their 2026 season in Austin on Saturday, Sept. 5 against the Texas State Bobcats.