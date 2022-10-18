Skip to main content

Houston Texans Coach Lovie Smith on Going to Longhorns Game: 'Had a Blast'

Houston Texans coach Lovie Smith watched the the Texas Longhorns defeat the Iowa State Cyclones in person on Saturday.

Houston Texans coach Lovie Smith was spotted in Austin on Saturday, sporting burnt orange while taking in the sights and sounds of the Texas Longhorns beating the Iowa State Cyclones at Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium.

Smith, a native of Gladewater, Texas, got to watch the 24-21 win while being an honorary guest on the Longhorns sideline. 

"I'm a product of Texas high school football," Smith said Monday. "Whenever the flagship university invites you and your wife to come down, you kinda love it. Gracious hosts and saw good football so we had a blast this weekend." 

Smith got a chance to watch some elite offensive talent on both teams. Texas running back Bijan Robinson, who is likely to be the first ball carrier off the board in the 2023 draft, totaled 28 carries for 135 yards while adding four catches for 36 yards.

Iowa State receiver Xavier Hutchinson was a dominant downfield threat, posting a game-high 10 catches for 154 yards. Texas speedster Xavier Worthy had eight grabs for 72 yards and two touchdowns, with the second being the go-ahead score with less than five minutes to play.

Along with the playmaking, Smith said he got to see the reach that the Texans have in Austin.

"Seeing how many people love our Houston Texans down there," Smith said. "College people have to have an NFL team that they support, so a lot of great support, really excited about what we're doing."

The Texans are a rebuilding team. Despite a 1-3-1 record, Houston has been in striking distance in all five contests, which offers hope that Smith has the franchise headed in the right direction. 

