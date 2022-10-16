Skip to main content

Longhorns' Spot in AP Poll Revealed After Tight Win vs. Iowa State

The Texas Longhorns have a new spot in the AP Poll ahead of Saturday's matchup with the Oklahoma State Cowboys.

After a tight 24-21 win over the Iowa State Cyclones, the Texas Longhorns now know where they'll be ranked headed into a pivotal conference matchup with the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Saturday. 

The Week 8 AP Top 25 was released Sunday and has the Longhorns moving up two spots to No. 20. Oklahoma State, who fell 43-40 in double overtime to the TCU Horned Frogs on Saturday, drop three spots from No. 8 to No. 11 ahead of the 37th meeting with Texas in Stillwater. 

Around the Big 12, undefeated TCU rose to No. 8 in the country while the Kansas State Wildcats remain at No. 17 after an open week. 

Texas' bout with the Cowboys on Saturday now becomes another battle of top-20 opponents in the Big 12 for the fourth straight week. 

The Longhorns are seeking revenge after last season's 32-24 loss to OK State in Austin. Texas leads the all-time series 26-10, but the Cowboys have secured eight of those wins since 2010. 

The Longhorns and Cowboys will kickoff from Boone Pickens Stadium at 2:30 p.m. CT on Saturday. 

