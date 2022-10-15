Skip to main content

Houston Texans Coach Lovie Smith Attending Texas vs. Iowa State

Houston Texans coach Lovie Smith was spotted along the sideline donning the burnt orange prior to kickoff for the Texas Longhorns vs. Iowa State Cyclones.

The Texas Longhorns are certainly no strangers to having celebrities roam the sidelines on any given Saturday. Of course, most notably among those is Texas Ex Matthew McConaughey, who is never shy to let his affinity for the burnt orange and white be known. 

Against the Iowa State Cyclones, though, there was a sighting of someone ... slightly less famous on the Texas sideline. Houston Texans coach Lovie Smith was spotted along the sidelines sporting a long sleeve burnt orange shirt and Texas hat. 

Whether Smith is in attendance to scout or simply just there to show his support for Texas coach Steve Sarkisian and the Longhorns remains unclear, but Smith in the burnt orange is certainly an interesting sight. 

Smith was named the Texans' head coach this offseason after serving as the associate head coach and defensive coordinator in 2021. His coaching career dates back to 1980, when he started as the defensive coordinator of Big Sandy High School (TX). 

The Texans are on a bye week, which allowed Smith to make the trip up to Austin for the game. 

The Longhorns lead the Cyclones 14-7 at halftime and so far, the defense has been inconsistent but appeared to be rounding into form as the second quarter progressed.

