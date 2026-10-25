Texas Longhorns Injury Updates After Thrilling Win vs. Ole Miss

The Texas Longhorns pulled off a thrilling 34-27 win over the Ole Miss Rebels on Saturday night in Austin, but they hardly got of the contest unscathed on the injury front.

Texas was already without star edge rusher Colin Simmons and running back Hollywood Smothers, making it even more impressive that the Longhorns came away with the win over a hot Rebels team.

However, other big names could be joining them on the injury report this week before Texas hosts Mississippi State.

Trevor Goosby, OT

Texas Longhorns offensive lineman Trevor Goosby (74) in action during the game against the Oklahoma Sooners at the Cotton Bowl. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Goosby had to get carted off in the first quarter after suffering an apparent lower-body injury.

He returned to the sideline in street clothes while walking with crutches. Andre Cojoe replaced him at left tackle.

Sarkisian said Goosby's injury "didn't look very good" but he praise the way the entire team answered the call despite both him and Cam Coleman going down.

"I don't have all the particulars on Cam and Trevor. Obviously, neither of them look very good," Sarkisian said. "I'd be remiss if I didn't say, this is the ultimate team sport. We played without Colin Simmons. We played without Hollywood Smothers. We essentially played the entire game without Trevor Goosby and the majority of the game without Cam Coleman, and we played the No. 7-ranked team in the country and won by a touchdown, so I'm proud of our team because we said we needed to win as a team, and the team won tonight, and so that was that was really cool. I can't wait, and hopefully we get these guys back sooner rather than later."

Goosby suffered a bone bruise in his knee during fall camp and missed the season opener against Texas State.

Cam Coleman, WR

As for Coleman, his injury came in the second half after he attempted to make a diving catch. He landed hard on his left shoulder and immediately went off to the sidelines in obvious pain.

After spending some time with the trainers, Coleman went off the locker room and never returned to the game.

As Sarkisian said, the injury "didn't look good."

Coleman finished with just one catch for 12 yards. He dropped a would-be

Coleman previously suffered a bruised tailbone in the win over Tennessee this season.

Derrek Cooper, RB

Texas Longhorns running back Derrek Cooper (5) runs against the Oklahoma Sooners during the first half at Cotton Bowl. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With Smothers out, Cooper was expected to have a big role but finished with no carries against Ole Miss. He had one catch for seven yards.

Sarkisian said after the game that Cooper was battling an illness and remains "banged up."

"We were going to have to lean on (Michael Terry), Derrek had been banged up and sick this week, Hollywood was out," Sarkisian said.

It appears that Cooper has been "banged up" since the end of the Oklahoma game. After having eight carries for 41 yards against the Sooners, he's tallied zero carries along with just one catch for seven yards in the two games since then.

Cooper appeared on the injury report this past week as "probable" after not being listed at all prior to the Florida game. Until he receives consistent snaps again, it's hard to predict what his playing time will look like as he deals with an apparent nagging injury.

Cooper suffered an ankle injury in the season opener. Perhaps that's the ailment that's limiting him.

Kobe Black, DB

Black had not been listed on the SEC injury report all week but suddenly popped up on the gameday report as a game-time decision against Ole Miss.

He suited up for Saturday's game but didn't play and was on the sideline without his helmet on watching as his teammates on defense.

It's unclear when Black suffered the unknown injury but the fact he was a game-time decision and wasn't on the report during the week indicates he should be fine moving forward.

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