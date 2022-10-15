Texas Longhorns running back Keilan Robinson continued to show the breakaway speed he's capable of in the 49-0 shutout over the Oklahoma Sooners. Even behind a strong one-two punch of Bijan Robinson and Roschon Johnson, he still finished with six total touches for 60 yards and a 15-yard receiving touchdown.

And on Saturday in Austin against the Iowa State Cyclones, he kept this trend going, though this time, in the the special teams department.

After the Cyclones went three-and-out on the game's opening possession, Robinson burst through the line and blocked the punt of Iowa State punter Tyler Perkins. The Longhorns got the ball right outside the red zone.

Take a look:

Unfortunately for Texas, kicker Bert Auburn missed the ensuing 39-yard field goal, as Robinson's efforts weren't capitalized on.

However, this isn't the first time we've seen Robinson block a punt or make an eye-popping play on special teams. In the season-opening win over Louisiana-Monroe, a blocked punt from Texas cornerback D'Shawn Jamison resulted in a 12-yard scoop-and-score for Robinson.

And last season against the Rice Owls, Robinson blocked a punt that resulted in a safety. He also had a 65-yard touchdown run in the 58-0 win.

The Longhorns trail Iowa State 7-0 in the second quarter.

