Skip to main content

Longhorns' Keilan Robinson Continues Special Teams Magic, Blocks Iowa State Punt

Texas Longhorns running back Keilan Robinson has proven his value as a special-teams magician since arriving on the Forty Acres.

Texas Longhorns running back Keilan Robinson continued to show the breakaway speed he's capable of in the 49-0 shutout over the Oklahoma Sooners. Even behind a strong one-two punch of Bijan Robinson and Roschon Johnson, he still finished with six total touches for 60 yards and a 15-yard receiving touchdown. 

And on Saturday in Austin against the Iowa State Cyclones, he kept this trend going, though this time, in the the special teams department. 

After the Cyclones went three-and-out on the game's opening possession, Robinson burst through the line and blocked the punt of Iowa State punter Tyler Perkins. The Longhorns got the ball right outside the red zone. 

Take a look: 

Unfortunately for Texas, kicker Bert Auburn missed the ensuing 39-yard field goal, as Robinson's efforts weren't capitalized on. 

However, this isn't the first time we've seen Robinson block a punt or make an eye-popping play on special teams. In the season-opening win over Louisiana-Monroe, a blocked punt from Texas cornerback D'Shawn Jamison resulted in a 12-yard scoop-and-score for Robinson. 

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Arch Manning
Play
Recruiting

LOOK: Arch Manning at Longhorns vs. Iowa State Game for Unofficial Visit

Texas Longhorns Recruiting Tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Longhorns news as Texas looks to improve on an already impressive class

By Longhorns Country Staff
Bijan Robinson
Play
Football

Cyclones Strike First, Longhorns Trail 7-0 in Second Quarter: Live Game Updates

The Longhorns host the Cyclones on Saturday afternoon in a Big 12 matchup.

By Connor Zimmerlee
USATSI_19198203
Play
Football

How to Watch: Longhorns vs. Iowa State

The Longhorns will continue their 2022 season on Saturday against the Iowa State Cyclones. Here is how to watch and listen.

By Matthew Postins

And last season against the Rice Owls, Robinson blocked a punt that resulted in a safety. He also had a 65-yard touchdown run in the 58-0 win. 

The Longhorns trail Iowa State 7-0 in the second quarter. 

You can follow Zach Dimmitt on Twitter at @ZachDimmitt7

Want to see the Horns in action? Get your Texas Longhorns game tickets from SI Tickets here!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here to Subscribe to the Longhorns Country Newsletter

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

Make sure to subscribe to the Longhorns Country Podcast today! Click here To Listen.

In This Article (2)

Texas Longhorns
Texas Longhorns
Iowa State Cyclones
Iowa State Cyclones

Arch Manning
Recruiting

LOOK: Arch Manning at Longhorns vs. Iowa State Game for Unofficial Visit

Texas Longhorns Recruiting Tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Longhorns news as Texas looks to improve on an already impressive class

By Longhorns Country Staff
Bijan Robinson
Football

Cyclones Strike First, Longhorns Trail 7-0 in Second Quarter: Live Game Updates

The Longhorns host the Cyclones on Saturday afternoon in a Big 12 matchup.

By Connor Zimmerlee
USATSI_19198203
Football

How to Watch: Longhorns vs. Iowa State

The Longhorns will continue their 2022 season on Saturday against the Iowa State Cyclones. Here is how to watch and listen.

By Matthew Postins
Steve Sarkisian
Football

Steve Sarkisian: Longhorns Offensive Staff Has 'A Bunch of Really Good Minds'

With one of the best offenses in college football, Steve Sarkisian credits his offensive staff for the Longhorns' success.

By Connor Zimmerlee
Quinn leinart
Football

How Longhorns QB Quinn Ewers Reminds Steve Sarkisian of ‘Cool Customer’ Matt Leinart

Texas Longhorns coach Steve Sarkisian provided an interesting answer when asked to come up with player comparisons for quarterback Quinn Ewers.

By Zach Dimmitt
USATSI_17112597
Football

Longhorns Prep For Pesky Defensive Matchup Against Iowa State

Steve Sarkisian talks matchup with Iowa State and its defense.

By Cole Thompson
USATSI_19199112
Football

Longhorns vs. Cyclones Week 7 Staff Predictions

The Longhorns Country staff provides its predictions for this Saturday's game between the Texas Longhorns and the Iowa State Cyclones.

By Matthew Postins
USATSI_19183842
Football

Big 12 Adopting New Format, Texas And Oklahoma To Stay Through 2024 Season

Both Texas and Oklahoma will remain in the Big 12 until further notice.

By Cole Thompson