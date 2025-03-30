Texas Longhorns WR Stacking NFL Pre-Draft Visits
Texas Longhorns wide receiver Isaiah Bond had a strong performance at Tuesday's pro day, and NFL teams clearly took notice.
According to KPRC's Aaron Wilson, Bond has top-30 visits scheduled with the Cleveland Browns, Green Bay Packers and Buffalo Bills, the latter of whom he also had a private dinner with Thursday in Austin. Additionally, the Buford, Georgia native will also participate in the Atlanta Falcons' local prospect day, so he won't count as one of their top-30 visits.
Wilson adds that Bond met with 13 teams at the NFL Scouting Combine last month, including the Browns, Packers, Bills, San Francisco 49ers, Indianapolis Colts, New Orleans Saints, Los Angeles Chargers, Kansas City Chiefs, Tennessee Titans and Jacksonville Jaguars. The junior wide receiver reportedly made a "strong impression," both in his meetings and his performance at the event.
“What separates me from the rest of the draft class is the sheer speed,” Bond said at the combine. “There’s not a receiver that has the speed and capabilities that I have. It’s not just speed; I’m a complete wide receiver. I have amazing routes. If you watch the tape, you’ll see that.’’
Bond transferred to Texas last offseason and appeared in 14 games for the Longhorns. He caught 35 passes for 540 yards and five touchdowns in his lone season in Austin. Unfortunately, he suffered an ankle injury in the SEC Championship Game and missed the first two rounds of the College Football Playoff as a result.
Bond began his collegiate career at Alabama, choosing the Crimson Tide over schools such as Georgia, Florida and more. Over his two seasons with the team, he caught 65 passes for 888 yards and five touchdowns.
At the combine, Bond boldly proclaimed he would break the 40-yard dash record at the event, which former Longhorn Xavier Worthy set last year at 4.21 seconds. He didn't come close with a 4.39-second 40-yard dash, but improved at the Longhorns' pro day with a 4.34-second time.
Most draft boards have Bond as a late Day 2 or early Day 3 pick, though he could feasibly go higher than that.