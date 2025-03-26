Texas Longhorns Pro Day Recap: Quotes, 40-Yard Times, Takeaways
AUSTIN -- The Texas Longhorns football program held its annual Pro Day under the bubble at Denius Fields in Austin on Tuesday, as a whopping 21 players participated in the festivities.
In what was essentially a who's who for past and present of Texas football, the event served as one final goodbye to the Forty Acres for many of the players that helped bring the Longhorns back to national relevancy.
The 21 participants included quarterback Quinn Ewers, running backs Jaydon Blue and Velton Gardner, wide receivers Matthew Golden, Silas Bolden and Isaiah Bond, tight ends Gunnar Helm and Juan Davis, offensive linemen Kelvin Banks Jr., Jake Majors, Cameron Williams and Hayden Conner, defensive linemen Alfred Collins, Bill Norton, Vernon Broughton, Barryn Sorrell, linebackers David Gbenda and Morice Blackwell Jr. and defensive backs Jahdae Barron, Andrew Mukuba and Gavin Holmes.
Some of the notables NFL names in attendance included New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel, New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore, Houston Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans and general manager Nick Caserio, New York Jets head coach Aaron Glenn, Los Angeles Rams general manager Les Snead, Baltimore Ravens secondary coach Chuck Pagano and Chicago Bears wide receiver coach Antwaan Randel El.
Here's some of the numbers (40-yard dash, bench, etc.) along with some videos and quotes from the participants:
40-yard dash
Jaydon Blue - 4.28 first run, 4.25 second run
Silas Bolden - 4.38
Isaiah Bond - 4.34
Gavin Holmes - 4.38-4.4, per CJ Vogel of OnTexasFootball
Here's a look at Bolden running the 40:
Vertical Jump
Morice Blackwell Jr. - 37 inches
Jaydon Blue - 29.5 inches
Silas Bolden - 34 inches
Isaiah Bond - 34 inches
Juan Davis - 30.5 inches
David Gbenda - 32.5
Gavin Holmes - 39 inches
Jake Majors - 36 1/2 inches
Bill Norton - 22 inches
Here's a look at Holmes doing the vertical jump:
Bench Press
Morice Blackwell Jr. - 23 reps
Juan Davis - 15 reps
David Gbenda - 19 reps
Gavin Holmes - 14 reps
Bill Norton - 25 reps
Takeaways, Standouts
Quinn Ewers was about as he impressive as he was at the NFL Combine. He only missed on a few throws, including two toward the sideline to Juan Davis -- who had solid day in his own right -- and a deep pass to Velton Gardner, but displayed the kind of arm talent that was likely the reason many scouts came to Austin Tuesday.
According to Cowboys reporter Tommy Yarrish, Ewers went 50 of 59 passing, five of which were incompletions and four counting as drops. He
Ewers will certainly be drafted but that's not necessarily a guarantee for Hayden Conner, who has protected Ewers the past three years. Conner wanted to show scouts everything he had, participating in the 40-yard dash, bench press, vertical jump and more.
"It shows that he wants to compete," Texas center Jake Majors said about Conner when asked by Texas Longhorns on SI. "He wants to go out there, put his best foot forward. You only get to do the process once, so why not do it."
On defense, Gavin Holmes and David Gbenda showed off their impressive athleticism in the 40-yard dash and vertical jump, both generating reactions from those in attendance at certain points during their turns to do drills.
However, arguably the star of the day was Silas Bolden, a title that could have gone to Matthew Golden if he wasn't already a first-round lock.
With a 4.38 40-yard time and a diving catch down the field that was undoubtedly the play of the day, Bolden showed the 120+ scouts in attendance that he's worthy of a roster spot next season.
"Just off the sheer fact of his athleticism," Bond said when asked by Texas Longhorns on SI why Bolden deserves to get drafted. "He's an extremely explosive guy, let alone on offense. He's a special teams threat, taking kick returns back. So he definitely deserves to get drafted."
Quotes
Jaydon Blue on his Combine injury: "During the combine, I was dealing with a little groin injury. And I had found out that I ran with a small tear in my groin, so it kind of affected the way I ran."
Jahdae Barron on Pro Day attire: “I didn't wear any of the Pro Day gear because it was gray and it was black. I wanted to wear burnt orange for one last time.”
Silas Bolden on draft exposure: "I came here to show everybody who I was. When I got that exposure in the playoffs, I made some plays, and that's really what put me out there for those scouts that I can play football. I came here to succeed. It doesn't matter how big you are. When you go out there and play hard, you gonna make some plays."
Jake Majors on being at Pro Day: "It's bittersweet. Shows you that I'm moving on from Texas."
Barryn Sorrell on Senior Bowl: "There was so many beneficial things about going to the Senior Bowl that helped prepare me for my NFL year upcoming. And I'm thankful for the opportunity, because I was able to get coached by some of the best coaches, play against some of the best players. It was just all around a good experience."