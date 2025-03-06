Jahdae Barron Trolls Oklahoma Sooners in Social Media Post
AUSTIN -- Jahdae Barron is set to begin his NFL career following five seasons with the Texas Longhorns but he's not letting that distract him from taking another jab at the Oklahoma Sooners.
After Barron accepted his Jim Thorpe Award trophy in Oklahoma City last month, he made sure to flex on the Sooners one last time by stopping in Norman to take a picture in front of Memorial Stadium with his new hardware.
Just add this to the list of petty shots the two teams have exchanged over the years, something that continued after Texas blew out Oklahoma for a 34-3 win this past season.
Take a look at Barron's post:
A Longhorn through and through, this is hardly the first time Barron has taken a shot at rival Oklahoma. Following Texas' win in Dallas, Barron posted on Instagram, posing with the Golden Hat and a belt in hand. On the belt, he directly tagged the Instagram accounts of Oklahoma Athletics and Sooners linebacker Danny Stutsman, signaling that Texas gave the Sooners the belt. He included the infamous picture of Stutsman and Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables from last season as well, tagging Stutsman again while also tagging Venables as "Goofy little boy."
Texas Longhorns on SI asked Barron about it in October but he brushed it off.
"It was a funny little thing," Barron said in October. "You know, they had their laugh last year, so it was a little quick laugh, but I'm over that one."
On that same note, Texas linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. chose to blow a hole in an Oklahoma Baker Mayfield jersey, something he was asked about after the win.
“I just feel like it was the right thing for me to do," Hill Jr. said. "I've seen all the stuff they posted last year, so I feel like it was right for me. It's just to get a little touch of something on them, so I just had to get me a little something to just to make the team and make us feel good.”
