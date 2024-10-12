Texas Longhorns Win Back Golden Hat, Take Down Oklahoma Sooners
DALLAS - The Golden Hat is coming back to Austin.
Even with star quarterback Quinn Ewers back in the lineup, the No. 1 Texas Longhorns were far from their best on Saturday. However, they were still dominant vs. their rival Oklahoma Sooners, crushing their Red River rivals 34-3 at the Cotton Bowl.
Things got off to a sloppy start for Texas, with an interception on the opening drive and multiple ensuing three-and-outs giving the Sooners an early 3-0 lead in the first quarter.
However, thanks to the Texas defense, the Longhorns were able to minimize the damage and take control of the game back in the second quarter with a Ewers to Gunnar Helm touchdown connection.
After that, it was all Texas, with the Longhorns rattling off 34 unanswered points to seal the win and bring back the Golden Hat.
Offensively the Longhorns had their mistakes but were still able to rack up 406 yards of offense. Running back Quentrevion Wisner was the star of the show for Texas offensively, rushing 13 times for 118 yards and - touchdown, averaging a stellar 9.1 yards per carry.
Ewers, on the other hand, was a bit rusty out of the gate, and while he was able to make a handful of big plays, he ended the day completing 20 of 29 passes for 199 yards and the score to Helm, along with a rushing touchdown.
On the other side of the ball, the Longhorns defense remained stout for the sixth game in a row, holding the Sooners to just 236 yards of offense, including just 112 yards through the air from Sooners true freshman QB Michael Hawkins Jr.
With the Golden Hat now heading back to Austin, the Longhorns will turn their attention to their biggest test of the season, when No. 5 Georgia Bulldogs come to DKR next Saturday.
Kick off vs. the Bulldogs is set for 6:30 pm CT on ABC.