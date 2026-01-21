Texas Longhorns vs. Kentucky Wildcats: Live Updates

The Texas Longhorns had built a wave of momentum after a rough start in conference play with back-to-back wins against top 15-ranked opponents, with a road victory over Alabama and then a convincing win against Vanderbilt signaling a shift for the Longhorns on the season.

However, the Longhorns' growing flame was put out last time out, with Texas falling short in a hardwood edition of the Lone Star Showdown as the Texas A&M Aggies took down the Longhorns 74-70, and won their first game in Austin since 2002.

Now the Longhorns will have to quickly reset and look for a bounce-back game heading back out on the road for a conference matchup with the Kentucky Wildcats on Wednesday night. The Wildcats have been heating up as of late, rattling off three straight victories, now sitting with a 12-6 overall record with five of their losses coming to ranked opponents.

Texas Longhorns vs. Kentucky Wildcats

Texas Longhorns guard Tramon Mark (12) shoots a three point basket against Texas A&M Aggies guard Ryan Griffen (3) during the second half at Moody Center. | Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images

Longhorns forward Dailyn Swain continues to impress in his first season with Texas. As the forward ended the loss against the Aggies, tied as the Longhorns' leading scorer with 17 points, shooting over 50 percent from the field, and was an efficient five of seven from the free throw line, along with six rebounds and two steals.

Midway through the season, Swain is currently leading the Longhorns in four different statistical categories with the forward averaging 15.7 points, 7.2 rebounds, 3.3 assists, and 1.7 steals per game, all of which are team-highs.

Additionally, in the frustrating loss to Texas A&M, guard Jordan Pope ended the ballgame tied with Swain as the Longhorns leading scorer with 17 points, shooting over 40 percent from the field, three rebounds, and three assists. With the guard finding his rhythm throughout the season, averaging 13.2 points per game, shooting 41 percent from the field, and over the last three games, Pope has averaged 19 points per game.

The Longhorns will have to make sure to keep the Wildcats' high-powered duo of guards in Otega Oweh and Denzel Aberdeen, with the two guards being Kentucky's two leading scorers. Oweh leads as Kentucky's leading scorer, averaging 15.6 points per game while shooting over 45 percent from the field.

And Aberdeen heads into the matchup as Kentucky's second leading scorer, averaging 12.2 points per game while shooting 47 percent from the field, and is the Wildcats' leading playmaker, averaging 3.2 assists per game.

The Longhorns will look to bounce back in another tough conference matchup at 6:00 PM at Rupp Arena in Lexington, KY, on Wednesday night. Be sure to check back here at tipoff for live updates as the game goes on.

Follow below for live updates as the game progresses

Live Updates

There are some changes in the starting lineup for the Longhorns tonight, with Simeon Wilcher receiving his first start. The starting lineup for Texas: guard Jordan Pope, guard Simeon Wilcher, guard Tramon Mark, forward Dailyn Swain, and center Matas Vokietaitis.

Matas Vokietaitis wins the tip, and the Longhorns will have the first possession of the ballgame.

Under 16 Timeout

It's a back-and-forth start for both squads in this one, with the Wildcats getting out to a narrow 7-6 lead with 15:25 minutes left in the first half.

Both teams are out and running through the first four minutes of the game, with the two teams combining for 16 shot attempts. Dailyn Swain is getting started early with four points, while making two of his first three shot attempts, and Matas Vokietaitis is also getting on the board early with two points.

Under 12 Timeout

The pace of the game has not wavered as the Wildcats continue to hang onto a one-point lead, as the score sits 14-13.

The Longhorns had taken a slight lead thanks to a six-to-nothing run and a two-minute scoring drought from Kentucky; however, back-to-back buckets from Wildcats guard Otega Oweh gave Kentucky the lead once again.