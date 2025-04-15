Former Texas Longhorns CB Finds New Home in Transfer Portal
AUSTIN -- A former Texas Longhorns cornerback has landed with the third team of his college career after starting out on the Forty Acres.
Per an announcement on his social media, Indiana Hoosiers transfer cornerback Jamier Johnson has committed to UCLA after spending two seasons in Bloomington. The Pasadena, CA. native now gets a chance to play in the Los Angeles area once again for his hometown Bruins.
Johnson originally arrived to Texas as a four-star prospect in the 2021 recruiting class out of John Muir High School in Pasadena. He received offers from programs like Oregon, Michigan, Ohio State, Arizona State, Florida, USC, Rutgers, Colorado, Arizona, Kansas, Nevada, Oregon State and many more.
Despite the nation-wide interest, Johnson chose Texas, committing to the Longhorns on July 3, 2020 before signing with the program later that December.
According to 247Sports' rankings, Johnson was the No. 25 cornerback and the No. 26 overall player in the state of California for the class of 2021. 247Sports national recruiting analyst Greg Biggins even went as far to say that Johnson projected "as a impact upper tier Power 5 starter and future high round NFL draft pick."
Across two seasons at Texas, Johnson appeared in 17 games while making one start (vs. UTSA, 2022). Primarily a contributor on special teams, he tallied seven total tackles (five solo) on defense along with one pass breakup. He was also a two-time member of the Big 12 Commissioner’s Honor Roll in the spring of 2021 and '22.
After transferring to Indiana for the 2023 season, Johnson posted just five total tackles and one pass breakup after missing eight games due to an injury. However, he bounced back in 2024 and put together the best season of his career as the Hoosiers made their way to the inaugural 12-team College Football Playoff. Johnson finished the year with a career-high 35 total tackles while also snagging his first-career interception in the 56-7 win over Nebraska on Oct. 19.
In the 27-17 CFP loss to Notre Dame in December, Johnson had one total tackle.