Texas Longhorns Kicker Competition Still Wide Open
AUSTIN -- The Texas Longhorns have a kicking competition on their hands this spring, something that's likely to continue into the fall.
With the struggles that Bert Auburn had at the end of last season, Steve Sarkisian and the coaching staff clearly isn't sold on him as the starting place kicker for 2025 and are giving Will Stone -- who handled kickoff duties -- a shot at proving himself.
"From a kicking standpoint, trying to find that right rhythm of consistency when you when you have a competition going on, the protection is as important as even just the kick," Sarkisian said Monday when speaking to the media. "And so trying to work on that, and that'll be a big emphasis of ours as we continue to move forward."
Sarkisian added that the team still hasn't "done enough" quite yet to come to a decision on if Auburn or Stone will be the starting place kicker. With Texas still having to complete spring practice along with summer workouts and fall camp, it could be awhile until Longhorn fans have an answer.
"We haven't done enough. I think we'll start to really ramp it up here Wednesday," Sarkisian said. "We've done it, we've done some, but now we've got to really start to ramp this thing up, to get a real gage on what it looks like."
Auburn, who is the program's all-time leader in made field goals (66), has been Texas' starting kicker the past three seasons. However, he lost the starting job ahead of the College Football Playoff Semifinal against Ohio State after missing two field goals in the CFP quarters against Arizona State. He finished the 2024 campaign 16 of 25 on field goals, with six of those misses coming in the final five games of the season.
The Longhorns didn't attempt a field goal against the Buckeyes but Stone knocked in both extra points for Texas in the 28-14 loss at the Cotton Bowl while Auburn sat the bench.
Regardless of who wins the position battle, they'll have a major spotlight to step into when Texas opens up the regular season on Aug. 30 against Ohio State in Columbus.