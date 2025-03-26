Texas Longhorns RB Jaydon Blue Shares 'Crazy' Injury Story at Pro Day
AUSTIN -- Former Texas Longhorns running back Jaydon Blue showed NFL scouts at Pro Day on Tuesday that his speed is no joke, something he wasn't able to do at full strength when he was at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis last month.
Despite finishing with the second-fastest 40-yard dash time among running backs at the Combine this year (4.38), Blue told the media after Pro Day that he had been dealing with a slight tear in his groin during the Combine.
At Pro Day, he improved on this mark, running a 4.28 on his first attempt and a 4.25 on his second, proving that the injury did indeed have a negative impact on him.
He talked with the media afterwards about the injury and how it impacted his performance in Indy.
"A lot of people may not know but during the combine, I was dealing with a little groin injury," Blue said. "And I had found out that I ran with a small tear in my groin, so it kind of affected the way I ran."
Blue revealed that it wasn't until after the Combine when he discovered he had a slight tear in his groin.
"It's a crazy story," Blue said. "During training, I was good the first half. I was getting clocked at the time that I wanted to. I kind of felt a little tightness in my groin during training, and I didn't think nothing of it because I had gone tightness before, and I had got an ultrasound, and they told me it was a Grade 2 strain. So it was like, we just got to rehab and see how you feel."
"Getting up to the Combine, it's like I couldn't do nothing lateral but you know, if I felt right, I'd be able to run straight," Blue continued. "I felt like that I was good enough to at least run a good time. It wasn't what I expected, but I didn't find out it was torn until I got back home and got an MRI. So you know, of course, I was upset that I didn't get to run the time I ran. But yeah, I was healthy today, as you can see, I ran the time that I wanted to."
Blue also particpated in pass-catching drills with Quinn Ewers, showing that he's a receiving threat as well. The Longhorns will now wait for the 2025 NFL Draft to begin on Thursday, April 24 in Green Bay.