Jonathon Brooks Shows Longhorns' Future RB Room In Good Hands vs. Kansas

While Bijan Robinson was his usual dominant self, Jonathon Brooks' performance was big for the future.

There was a lot to like if you're a Texas Longhorns fan in their 55-14 blowout win over the Kansas Jayhawks on Saturday, as it was their most complete game since a 49-0 win over rival Oklahoma. 

However, the true star of the show was undoubtedly the Longhorns' ground game, which absolutely gashed the Jayhawks to the tune of 427 rushing yards. 

Running back Bijan Robinson was his usual superstar self, taking 25 carries for a career-high 243 rushing yards and four touchdowns. 

When Robinson exited the game due to the lead, and with Roschon Johnson having exited with a lower-leg injury, Jonathon Brooks entered the game and immediately stole the show. 

Brooks needed just 11 carries to record 108 yards and two touchdowns, including a 70-yard touchdown scamper in the fourth quarter, averaging an impressive 9.8 yards per carry.

With both Robinson and Johnson likely off to the NFL next spring, Brooks showed on Saturday that the future of the Longhorns' running back room is in good hands. As well, Jaydon Blue recorded 16 yards on seven carries and will likely play an instrumental role in the ground game next season.

If the duo of Brooks and Blue can look as good as they did against Kansas next season then the Longhorns won't miss a beat on the ground, which is huge for Sarkisian's offense. 

You can find Connor Zimmerlee on Twitter @Connorjz98

