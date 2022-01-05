Report: Texas Defensive Lineman Jordon Thomas To Return For Spring Practice

Texas football is hopefully returning to some glory in 2022 after a rough start to the Steve Sarkisian era. Keeping players is important should Sark believe they have value to make an impact this fall.

Jordon Thomas is one of those names.

According to reports, Thomas is expected to return to the Longhorns program this spring. He did not record a stat during his first season on the Forty Acres.

The news was first reported by 247Sports' Mike Roach.

A 2021 commit, the Port Arthur Memorial defensive end was highly touted throughout the recruiting process. Thomas held offers from Baylor, Houston, LSU, SMU, and others before officially committing last January.

Sarkisian made it clear prior to the start of his first full offseason that change would be coming to Texas. Names that once would be considered starters were now expected to fight for reps or be forced to transfer.

Considering a "roster overhaul" following the season finale victory over Kansas State, Sarkisian said that the team could have as many as "33 new players" come spring of 2022. The Longhorns have already lost several former defensive starters, including safety BJ Foster and 2020 nickel cornerback Chris Adimora.

Texas could rely on Thomas playing a bigger role in 2022 following the departure of defensive end Jacoby Jones. Jones, who missed five games with a foot injury, recorded 20 total tackles and 2.5 tackles for losses. He declared for the NFL draft in April last month.

The Longhorns also added J'Mond Tapp from Donaldsonville, La. Tapp currently is SI99's No. 7 rated edge defender and No. 77 player overall.

