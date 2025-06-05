Former Texas Longhorns RB Released by Jaguars
AUSTIN -- The Jacksonville Jaguars have parted ways with a former Texas Longhorns running back this offseason.
Per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the Jaguars have released former Texas running back Keilan Robinson after just one season with the team. Jacksonville selected him in the fifth round of the 2024 NFL Draft following a three-year career with the Longhorns.
During his three seasons at Texas, Robinson played in 37 games while posting 11 total touchdowns, two of which came on special teams.
The Jaguars also released former Texas wide receiver Devin Duvernay in March, which allowed him to sign with the Chicago Bears in free agency.
After starting off the year on injured reserve, Robinson appeared in six games as a rookie last season, operating almost exclusively on special teams. He returned two kickoffs for 34 yards in a 10-6 win over the Tennessee Titans in Week 14. However, he didn't record a touch on just five total offensive snaps this past season.
The Jags could always elect to bring him back on the practice squad if they desire. But for now, Robinson will have to look for his new NFL home after just one season in Jacksonville.
A Washington D.C. native, Robinson began his career at Alabama under head coach Nick Saban. He had 39 carries for 254 yards and two touchdowns as a freshman with the Crimson Tide in 2019. He transferred to Texas for the 2021 season, finishing that campaign with what remain career-high marks in carries (45) and rushing yards (322) along with three rushing touchdowns.
Robinson had a career-best game on the road against West Virginia in 2021, finishing with nine carries for 111 yards and a touchdown.
However, his most notable moments as a Longhorn came down the final stretch of the 2023 season, including in Texas' 49-21 win over the Oklahoma State Cowboys in the Big 12 Championship.
In the regular season finale against Texas Tech, Robinson had a 10-yard receiving touchdown in the first quarter before adding a 95-yard kickoff return for a touchdown coming out of halftime. He followed this up the following week against Oklahoma State in Arlington with four carries for 75 yards and two more scores on the ground.
Despite Texas having a 5-7 record in the first year under Steve Sarkisian and the continued presence of elite running backs Bijan Robinson and Roschon Johnson, Keilan Robinson chose to stay in Austin for the 2022 season, a move that proved to be one of many toward getting the Longhorns back to national contention in 2023.