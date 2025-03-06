Former Texas Longhorns WR Cut By Jaguars
AUSTIN -- Former Texas Longhorns wide receiver Devin Duvernay is hitting free agency after spending just one season with the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the Jaguars released Duvernay on Thursday as part of series of moves intended to clear cap space.
The Jaguars also cut tight end Evan Engram, cornerback Ronald Darby and wide receiver Josh Reynolds, a San Antonio and former Texas A&M Aggies wideout. Jacksonville also traded former Texas A&M receiver Christian Kirk to the Houston Texans on Thursday.
Duvernay was as productive as they come during his time at Texas. He ended his four-year Longhorn career with 51 appearances while posting 176 catches for 2,468 yards and 16 touchdowns. He also added 11 carries for 34 yards and a score. He led the Big 12 in catches (106) and receiving yards (1,386) during the 2019 season. He also caught nine touchdowns that year in what was by far the best individual campaign of his Texas career.
Duvernay's total catches and receiving yardage marks are ninth-most in program history while his receiving touchdown total is eighth all-time among Longhorns.
He was selected in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft by the Baltimore Ravens and became a two-time Pro Bowler and one-time First-Team All-Pro as a returner. This was certainly a bit of a surprise considering that Duvernay only had 26 kickoff returns for 550 yards and no touchdowns during his entire four-year college career.
As a rookie in Baltimore, he flashed his ability as a return man, but it was in 2021 when he burst onto the scene. Duvernay earned his first Pro Bowl nod a First-Team All-Pro selection as a returner after finishing the season with a league-leading 13.8 yards per kickoff return. He earned another Pro Bowl honor the following year.
Duvernay will now be looking for his third NFL team in three seasons.
