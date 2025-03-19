Texas Longhorns' Kelvin Banks Jr. Falls To Super Bowl Contender in New Mock Draft
Up until recently, it seemed like a foregone conclusion that Texas Longhorns offensive lineman Kelvin Banks Jr. would be a top 10-15 pick in the NFL Draft.
Now, though, it doesn't seem quite as certain.
Banks' draft stock has been oddly falling over the past several weeks, with some scouts citing "inconsistent" performances in 2024 and his injuries late in the season. Some mock drafts have him falling to the mid-late first round, with ESPN analyst Mel Kiper Jr.'s latest mock being possibly the most drastic example.
Kiper has Banks falling all the way to No. 31 overall, where he lands with the juggernaut Kansas City Chiefs.
"The Chiefs' pass protection issues were on full display during the Super Bowl, and signing Jaylon Moore -- a backup in San Francisco before getting a two-year deal with the Chiefs -- is no guarantee to solve anything," Kiper wrote. "Wanya Morris, Kingsley Suamataia and D.J. Humphries weren't the answers, and Joe Thuney -- who was a stopgap fix in moving outside from guard -- is now in Chicago.
"Banks has the traits to help fortify Patrick Mahomes' protection. Perhaps Banks wins the left tackle job over Moore. Maybe he replaces Jawaan Taylor on the right side. And maybe he even kicks inside to Thuney's vacated guard spot. Regardless of where he plays, Banks' experience (42 college starts), quickness and power would be welcomed in Kansas City."
Some analysts believe Banks would be a guard in the NFL, while others believe he will stay as a tackle. Either way, the unanimous All-American has the tools to thrive at the professional level. If he ends up falling that far, he will be a steal for the Chiefs, who came just short of three-peating due to their offensive line woes.
Like in almost every other mock draft, though, Banks isn't the only Longhorn to go in the first round. Kiper has wide receiver Matthew Golden going No. 22 overall to the Los Angeles Chargers, giving them a much-needed complement to Ladd McConkey. Shortly after, he has defensive back Jahdae Barron going No. 24 overall to the Minnesota Vikings, giving the league's 28th-ranked pass defense a much-needed boost.
