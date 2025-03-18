NBA Teams Have a Few Questions About Texas Longhorns Star Tre Johnson
AUSTIN -- Texas Longhorns guard Tre Johnson has had a freshman season to remember, and he's not done yet.
The SEC Freshman of the Year finished as the conference's leading scorer during the regular season in what was a historical year for the league. He now heads into the NCAA Tournament at the First Four against Xavier on Wednesday in what could potentially be his final game in college.
A no-doubt first-round pick and one-and-done kind of talent, Johnson has proven himself and then some this season. ESPN's draft analyst Jeremy Woo recently ranked Johnson as the No. 3 prospect to watch in the NCAA Tournament, behind Duke's Cooper Flagg and Baylor's V.J. Edgecombe at 1 and 2, respectively. But as with all players, there's always room for improvement.
Woo reported that, despite his elite scoring prowess, NBA teams have some questions about "Johnson's shot selection and tendencies." This doesn't take away from all the positives Johnson brings but no player is perfect. Still only 18 years old, he'll continue to grow as player and decision-maker.
There has certainly been a few shots he'd like to have back but the proven ability to nail the tough ones makes it easier to live with the misses. Aside from the shooting ability, Johnson has proven himself as an underrated passer, making some timely and impressive assists as the season has gone on.
It hasn't all been perfect though.
Johnson showed some notable struggles as a defender in Texas' SEC Tournament quarterfinal loss to the Tennessee Volunteers. Zakai Zeigler torched the Texas defense, as the Volunteers appeared to be intentionally getting Johnson involved in the action and forcing him to guard. Zeigler's quickness was just too much for Johnson, though he's certainly not the first player in the country that's gotten beat by Tennessee's veteran floor general.
Johnson will head into the First Four averaging 19.8 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game. Texas and Xavier will tipoff at 8:10 p.m. CT on Wednesday.
