Former Texas Longhorns OT Kelvin Banks Jr. Selected No. 9 Overall in 2025 NFL Draft
AUSTIN -- Kelvin Banks Jr. is officially making his NFL dreams come true after three seasons on the Forty Acres.
The former Texas Longhorns star offensive tackle was selected with the No. 9 overall pick by the New Orleans Saints in the 2025 NFL Draft on Thursday night in Green Bay. Banks Jr. becomes the first Longhorn off the board in what hopes to be a record-setting draft for the program.
Banks Jr. declared for the draft in January not too long after the loss to Ohio State in the College Football Playoff Semifinals at the Cotton Bowl.
"I will always bleed burnt orange and cherish the memories I've made here," Banks Jr. wrote. "Thank you Longhorn Nation for everything. I look forward to representing Texas proudly in the next chapter of my journey."
Banks Jr. ends his Texas career having started in all 42 games he appeared in for the Longhorns. An All-Big 12 First Team selection in 2023, he followed that up by winning the Outland Trophy and the Lombardi Award this season while anchoring Texas' offensive line.
Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian said Tuesday when meeting with the media after spring practice that Banks Jr. has a successful NFL career ahead of him.
"As I've told everybody, I think this guy's a premier tackle in the NFL," Sarkisian said of Banks Jr. "He's got the right physical measurables. He's got the right mental makeup. He's reliable. You can count on him. He's there every day, he's emotionally stable, which you have to be at tackle in the NFL. You got to play every play like this. You can't ride an emotional roller coaster. So again, whoever gets him is going to get a guy that's probably going to play 10, 12, years in the NFL, knock on wood, barring injury, and have a great career."
Banks Jr. will now head to the Big Easy where he'll look to become a franchise stallworth on the offensive line for New Orleans.