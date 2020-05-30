Texas Longhorns' Keondre Coburn Looks Primed for a Breakout Season

Texas Longhorns defensive lineman Keondre Coburn looks primed and ready to go for the 2020 season.

The soon-to-be redshirt sophomore started 12 games last year and recorded 26 tackles, including 18 solo, 4.5 tackles for loss, two sacks and one forced fumble.

The former Under Armor All American often flashed what many consider to be a high ceiling with dominant performances in spurts.

It's clear from the video he posted on Twitter that Coburn is taking this offseason training very seriously, pushing up some serious weight on the squat rack in hopes of making a significant jump to becoming a more consistently-dominant player for the Longhorns up front.

Not only will Coburn be more physically mature, but should get the green light to make even more plays behind the line of scrimmage in Chris Ash's hybrid 4-2-5 scheme. The Longhorns plan on using their talent up front to create more disruption in the backfield in 2020.

"If we can get that playoff caliber D line guys that can cover it in the back end and we got linebackers that can run from sideline to sideline make plays in space, we're gonna have a chance to put together pretty good defensive unit," Ash said during his introductory press conference.

Coburn will likely spend more time shooting gaps and getting up field rather than eating up blocks for players behind him. That will allow him to be more of factor rushing the passer and creating tackles for loss.

