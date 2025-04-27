Former Texas Longhorns Kicker Makes Transfer Portal Decision
AUSTIN -- Former Texas Longhorns kicker Bert Auburn chose to enter the transfer portal prior to the end of spring practice.
Now, the all-time leading scorer in Longhorns football history has found his now home after four years on the Forty Acres.
Per On3's Hayes Fawcett, Auburn has committed to the Miami Hurricanes for his final year of eligibility. The Longhorns didn't take long to find Auburn's replacement, landing Texas State transfer kicker Mason Shipley out of the portal.
Auburn heads to Miami after leaving Austin as Texas' all-time leader in field goals made (66) and total points scored (376). However, he struggled toward the end of last season. He finished the 2024 campaign 16 of 25 on field goals, with six of those misses coming in the final five games of the season.
As a result, the Longhorns benched him in the College Football Playoff Semifinal against Ohio State. Texas didn't attempt a field goal in that game, but it was Will Stone that knocked in both extra point attempts for the Longhorns in the 28-14 loss to the Buckeyes.
Auburn ended his Texas career 66 of 86 on field goals with a long of 54 yards. He hit all 178 career extra point attempts and even caught a one-yard pass on a fake field goal in the win over Houston during the 2023 season.
As for Auburn's replacement, Shipley spent the last three seasons in San Marcos with Texas State. He's 31 of 35 on field goals in his collegiate career.
In 2023, Shipley made all 15 of his field goal attempts and hit 58 of 59 extra points. This included a long of 47 yards. The next season, he went 15 of 19 on field goals and hit a career-long 60-yarder in a loss to the Sam Houston State Bearkats.