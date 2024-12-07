Texas Longhorns Kicker Bert Auburn Sets New Program Record
ATLANTA -- Bert Auburn stands alone at the top in the history of Texas Longhorns kickers.
With a 41-yard field goal in the first quarter of Saturday's SEC Championship against the Georgia Bulldogs in Atlanta, Auburn became the program's all-time leader in field goals made with 61. This new record is certainly impressive when considering the talented kickers Texas has had over the years, highlighted by Justin Tucker, Cameron Dicker and Hunter Lawrence.
Auburn is now 61 of 77 on career field goals, which was highlighted by a career-long of 54 yards in the win over Texas Tech in 2023. He's also made all 168 extra points he's attempted. Additionally, he caught a one-yard pass in the win over Houston last season.
Auburn, who was originally a member of the 2021 recruiting class. Now in his fourth year at Texas, he's played in some big games and has been called upon in clutch moments. However, he's struggled a bit during the 2024 campaign.
Auburn was 10 of 15 on field goals entering the SEC Championship, which has been low-lighted by some poor misses that ended up way off the mark. Fortunately, with the way most of Texas' games have gone leading up into the postseason, Auburn hasn't been asked to make any clutch kicks. As a result, some of his struggles haven't taken center stage.
Fans on social media have brought up the idea that kickoff specialist Will Stone should be given a chance to attempt place kicking, but Auburn has remained the guy for head coach Steve Sarkisian.
