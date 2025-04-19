Texas State Transfer Kicker Signs With Texas Longhorns
AUSTIN -- The Texas Longhorns are on a roll following the opening of the spring transfer portal window on Wednesday.
Per reports from Matt Zenitz of 247Sports, the Longhorns have landed a commitment and ensuing signature from Texas State transfer kicker Mason Shipley. A 2023 first-team All-Sun Belt selection with the Bobcats, Shipley is now expected to take over the starting job after the portal departure of Bert Auburn.
Shipley marked the third portal commitment of the day for Texas on Friday, joining Maryland defensive lineman Lavon Johnson and Cal tight end Jack Endries, both whom made visits to Austin prior to the news of their decision.
Shipley, a Liberty Hill, Texas product, spent the last three seasons in San Marcos. He's 31 of 35 on field goals in his collegiate career.
In 2023, Shipley made all 15 of his field goal attempts and hit 58 of 59 extra points. This included a long of 47 yards. The next season, he went 15 of 19 on field goals and hit a career-long 60-yarder in a loss to the Sam Houston State Bearkats.
Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian said recently that the kicking battle was still up in the air. With Auburn out and Shipley in, there doesn't appear to be much of a competition any more. It's possible that Will Stone will still maintain lead kickoff duties.
"From a kicking standpoint, trying to find that right rhythm of consistency when you when you have a competition going on, the protection is as important as even just the kick," Sarkisian said Monday when speaking to the media. "And so trying to work on that, and that'll be a big emphasis of ours as we continue to move forward."
"We haven't done enough. I think we'll start to really ramp it up here Wednesday," Sarkisian said. "We've done it, we've done some, but now we've got to really start to ramp this thing up, to get a real gage on what it looks like."
Shipley will likely play a key role for Texas when the Longhorns open up the regular season against Ohio State on Aug. 30.