Texas Longhorns Punter Enters Transfer Portal
AUSTIN -- The Texas Longhorns are losing another member of their special teams unit to the transfer portal this spring.
Texas kicker/punter Charlie Feris announced on social media Friday that he's entering the portal after three years with the Longhorns. A product of Cypress Ranch High School in the Houston area, Feris has two years of eligibility left. The news comes a day after Texas kicker Bert Auburn also announced he'd be transferring.
Though the official Texas roster lists Ferris as a kicker, he appears to be open to either punting or kicking. In his social media bio on X, he lists himself as a punter for Texas football. Additionally, the picture Feris included of himself in his official transfer statement shows him punting the ball.
"Thank you University of Texas for the opportunity to be apart of this family for the past few years," Feris wrote on X. "I also want to thank all my teammates and coaches for always being there for me. With that being said I will be entering the Transfer Portal with 2 years of eligibility remaining."
During his time at Texas, Feris was a two-time member of the Big 12 Commissioner's Honor Roll in the fall of 2022 and the spring of 2023.
The Longhorns already appear set at punter headed into the 2025 season with both sophomore Michael Kern and Utah transfer Jack Bouwmeester vying for the starting job.
When meeting with the media recently, Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian spoke highly of what the team's current punting room has done so far this spring.
"Talented room of specialists for sure," Sarkisian said. "Michael Kern, have seen a definite big uptick in him. He's healthy to go along with Jack, and both those guys can bomb the ball. And when you punt the ball and it's a weapon for you, we felt that a couple different years with (Ryan) Sanborn and (Cameron) Dicker when they were at a high level, and flipping the field and things of that nature. So feel good there."
Time will tell how things play out for Texas at punter. In an ideal world, the Longhorns will be hoping that neither punter touches the field when Texas begins the regular season in Columbus against the Ohio State Buckeyes on Aug. 30.