Texas Longhorns Land Surprise Visit With Transfer Portal RB
The Texas Longhorns have made no shortage of headlines at the running back position this offseason.
From a slew of transfer departures at the position to being connected to some of the best running backs in the portal, Texas' journey toward building the backfield for next season has featured some highs and lows.
However, the latest development in that regard might be the most notable yet.
Texas Surprisingly Hosting Alabama Transfer RB Commit
Per multiple reports, Texas is set to host NC State running back transfer Hollywood Smothers, who already publicly announced his commitment to Alabama on Jan. 5. However, he has yet to officially sign with the Crimson Tide, meaning he's able to change his decision if he wants.
This development comes out of nowhere, as the Longhorns have already landed their projected running back for next season in Arizona State transfer Raleek Brown after missing out some notable names like Florida's Jadan Baugh and Louisville's Isaac Brown.
Despite landing Brown from ASU, the expectation has been that Texas could still target another running back in the portal, but swinging for a starting-caliber player like Smothers when Brown is already signed certainly isn't what many fans saw coming.
A Charlotte, N.C. native, Smothers began his career at Oklahoma in 2023 but played sparingly before transferring to NC State. He broke out in 2024 and followed that up with a career year this season when he finished with 160 carries for 939 yards and six touchdowns along with 37 catches for 189 yards and another score.
In two years at NC State, Smothers played in 22 games while posting 249 carries for 1,510 yards and 12 touchdowns to go along with 56 catches for 452 yards and three more scores.
If the Longhorns are able to land Smothers and pair him with Brown, the Texas backfield would be among the best in the SEC next season. Christian Clark is expected to return while James Simon has yet to announce any intention to enter the portal.
Add in the upcoming arrival of dynamic five-star freshman running back Derrek Cooper, and the Longhorns will be loaded with talent at the position for the 2026 season after the team finished with its worst year of rushing production in the Steve Sarkisian era at Texas.
This resulted in the firing of running backs coach Chad Scott and the hiring of Jabbar Juluke from Florida.
Time will tell how things play out, but Sarkisian and staff certainly don't appear to be messing around when it comes to the running back position next season.
