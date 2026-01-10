Florida State Transfer LB Commits to Texas Longhorns

The Texas Longhorns continue to add their transfer portal class this offseason after somewhat of a slow start.

After addressing the offensive line on Friday, the Longhorns followed this up a few hours later with an addition to the defense.

This time, Texas is adding to its linebacker room.

Florida State LB Justin Cryer Commits to Texas

Florida State Seminoles linebacker Justin Cryer reacts during the fourth quarter against the Boston College Eagles at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. | Melina Myers-Imagn Images

Per On3's Hayes Fawcett, the Longhorns have landed a commitment from Florida State linebacker Justin Cryer, who spent three years in Tallahassee.

Texas has suffered some notable losses at linebacker since the end of the regular season, as Anthony Hill Jr. and Trey Moore declared for the 2026 NFL Draft while Liona Lefau entered the transfer portal and committed to Colorado. Fortunatrly, the Longhorns were able to retain Ty'Anthony Smith.

Cryer now brings experience to the defense, which will be led by new defensive coordinator Will Muschamp.

Cryer, a product of Brookshire, TX outside of the Houston area, originally enrolled at Northwestern in the 2023 recruiting class but entered the portal shortly after and joind Florida State.

In three seasons with the Seminoles, Cryer appeared in 34 games while posting 86 total tackles (39 solo), one sack and one interception.

He is the younger brother of former Houston Cougars basketball guard LJ Cryer, who played with the Golden State Warriors during the NBA preseason.

Cryer now joins a Texas portal class that includes Arizona State running back Raleek Brown, Rutgers cornerback Bo Mascoe, LSU defensive lineman Zion Williams, Oregon State offensive lineman Dylan Sikorski, Michigan State tight end Michael Masunas and Arkansas defensive end Ian Geffrard along with a trio of special teams commits in Memphis kicker Gianni Spetic, Florida State punter Mac Chiumento and New Mexico long snapper Trey Dubuc.

The Longhorns have shown interest in two other linebackers from the ACC along with Cryer. Texas has hosted Cal linebacker Cade Uluave and Pitt linebacker Rasheem Biles for visits, both of whom are seen as the top at their position in the portal this offseason.

If Texas can get both Uluave and Biles to commit, the Longhorns would have a talented linebacker room for the 2026 season.