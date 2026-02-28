Texas Longhorns LB Anthony Hill Jr. Suffers Injury at NFL Combine

Anthony Hill Jr is one of seven Texas Longhorns who are currently at the NFL Combine trying to show out for evaluators to boost their stock.

While he competed in the majority of the testing events on Thursday, he was absent from the subsequent on-field drills.

He does not seem to have suffered any major damage and will make up the drills at Texas' Pro-Day. Still, how could this affect his draft stock?

How Will Missing On-Field Drills Affect His Stock?

Texas linebacker Anthony Hill runs the 40-yard dash during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Alex Dunlap of Orangebloods reported that Hill felt some tightness in his hamstring after running the 40-yard dash on Thursday.

Take a look:

Per source: Anthony Hill Jr. felt a little tightness in his hamstring after his 2nd 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine where he ran a 4.51. He was advised, out of an abundance of caution, to not take part in on-field drills. He’ll do those at Texas Pro Day @orangebloods_ — Alex Dunlap (@AlexDunlapNFL) February 27, 2026

Dunlap said that Hill only decided against doing the drills out of an abundance of caution, meaning there is no real cause for concern.

While evaluators can sometimes make mountains out of mole hills, it is becoming increasingly common for combat invitees to skip drills.

Hill missed time this season; however, it was for a broken bone in his hand, not anything in his lower body.

Hill also did a lot more to impress scouts, running a 4.51-second 40-yard dash, the third fastest among linebackers this year. Hill also impressed in other drills, finishing with a Relative Athletic Score of 9.93.

Big time stuff for Anthony Hill Jr.



25th RAS for a LB out of 3215 prospects. https://t.co/BczHhL87dk — CJ Vogel (@CJVogel_OTF) February 27, 2026

Hill is more than gaudy combine numbers, he was also a starter for the better part of three seasons with the Longhorns, helping lead a defense that made two straight playoff apperances during his time in Austin.

He was productive with the Longhorns, finishing his career with 249 tackles, 17.5 sacks and 11 forced turnovers across 32 starts.

Hill split his time on the 40 Acres between the MIKE and WILL positions but will fit better as a WILL in the NFL, as it will give him the freedom to make plays downhill. His athletic testing confirmed that Hill is the fast and explosive athlete that he appeared to be on tape.

His especially impressive 40-yard dash will have teams salivating over the thought of him chasing down smaller players in the flat and the fact that he was one of four linebackers to participate in the bench press lines up with his fearlessness attacking pullers in gap-scheme run plays.

So while not participating in drills may have raised some flags, it likely did not hurt his stock much. Ultimately, Hill did far more good than bad for himself at this year's combine.

If he impresses at the on-field drills at the pro-day, teams will forget this even happened.