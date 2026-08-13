Texas Longhorns LB Position Battle Has Taken an Interesting Turn

The Texas Longhorns heavily addressed the running back room and offensive line in the transfer portal this offseason

But on defense, Texas made some notable changes at linebacker after watching Anthony Hill Jr. and Trey Moore head to the NFL while Liona Lefau and Elijah Barnes transferred to new programs.

As a result, the Longhorns added four new linebackers out of the portal, headlined by Pitt transfer Rasheem Biles, who is unsurprisingly already one of the team's best defensive players. However, another one of the team's new additions is also making noise in fall camp -- and potentially pushing for a starting job in the process.

Texas LB Justin Cryer Could Challenge for a Starting Job

Florida State Seminoles linebacker Justin Cryer (28) reacts during the fourth quarter against the Boston College Eagles at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Though Biles is the no-doubt starter at WILL linebacker, indications from fall camp show that Florida State transfer Justin Cryer could be challenging Ty'Anthony Smith for the starting MIKE linebacker spot in the Texas defense.

Smith, who is heading into his third year with the program, is coming off a strong end to the 2025 season that saw him tally two interceptions in the Citrus Bowl against Michigan. Early projections this offseason pinned him as the other starter alongside Biles, but Smith had a limited spring after undergoing shoulder surgery and has taken time to ramp up.

Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian even admitted on Monday that Smith finally had his best practice of the offseason, a sign that he's still trying to find his rhythm a few weeks before the season.

"We all know the athleticism of Ty'Anthony, and he's starting to flash more," Sarkisian said. "He flashed more today than he has in any practice, which is a good sign."

Texas Longhorns linebacker Ty'Anthony Smith (26) celebrates after the game against the Kentucky Wildcats at Kroger Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In the process, Cryer has been receiving notable praise from Sarkisian.

"I love Justin Cryer," Sarkisian said Monday. "I mean, this guy is a pro's pro. He's smart. He's physical. I think he's done a great job of changing his body since he's come in to our program. He's really leaned his body up. He's playing fast. He's been a great addition."

Sarkisian even included Cryer among a group of elite defensive players that have been bringing the physicality.

"Rasheem Biles brings it every day. Justin Cryer brings it. Hero Kanu, Justice Terry," Sarkisian said. "These guys are bringing it. Jelani (McDonald) from the safety spot. I think those guys set the tone."

Florida State linebacker Justin Cryer (28) warming up before the rivalry match between No. 18 Florida State University and No. 3 University of Miami. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Of course, Sarkisian won't admit if Cryer or Smith will start in the season opener against Texas State. It's likely that even the coaching staff still doesn't know one way or the other.

But it's impossible to read the tea leaves. A combination of Smith's recovery combined with Cryer's emergence could be what alters the linebacker rotation, at least to begin the season.

Regardless of how the depth chart plays out, there's no doubt that Smith and Cryer will be vital to the success of the Texas defense this fall.

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