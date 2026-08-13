Texas Longhorns LB Position Battle Has Taken an Interesting Turn
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The Texas Longhorns heavily addressed the running back room and offensive line in the transfer portal this offseason
But on defense, Texas made some notable changes at linebacker after watching Anthony Hill Jr. and Trey Moore head to the NFL while Liona Lefau and Elijah Barnes transferred to new programs.
As a result, the Longhorns added four new linebackers out of the portal, headlined by Pitt transfer Rasheem Biles, who is unsurprisingly already one of the team's best defensive players. However, another one of the team's new additions is also making noise in fall camp -- and potentially pushing for a starting job in the process.
Texas LB Justin Cryer Could Challenge for a Starting Job
Though Biles is the no-doubt starter at WILL linebacker, indications from fall camp show that Florida State transfer Justin Cryer could be challenging Ty'Anthony Smith for the starting MIKE linebacker spot in the Texas defense.
Smith, who is heading into his third year with the program, is coming off a strong end to the 2025 season that saw him tally two interceptions in the Citrus Bowl against Michigan. Early projections this offseason pinned him as the other starter alongside Biles, but Smith had a limited spring after undergoing shoulder surgery and has taken time to ramp up.
Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian even admitted on Monday that Smith finally had his best practice of the offseason, a sign that he's still trying to find his rhythm a few weeks before the season.
"We all know the athleticism of Ty'Anthony, and he's starting to flash more," Sarkisian said. "He flashed more today than he has in any practice, which is a good sign."
In the process, Cryer has been receiving notable praise from Sarkisian.
"I love Justin Cryer," Sarkisian said Monday. "I mean, this guy is a pro's pro. He's smart. He's physical. I think he's done a great job of changing his body since he's come in to our program. He's really leaned his body up. He's playing fast. He's been a great addition."
Sarkisian even included Cryer among a group of elite defensive players that have been bringing the physicality.
"Rasheem Biles brings it every day. Justin Cryer brings it. Hero Kanu, Justice Terry," Sarkisian said. "These guys are bringing it. Jelani (McDonald) from the safety spot. I think those guys set the tone."
Of course, Sarkisian won't admit if Cryer or Smith will start in the season opener against Texas State. It's likely that even the coaching staff still doesn't know one way or the other.
But it's impossible to read the tea leaves. A combination of Smith's recovery combined with Cryer's emergence could be what alters the linebacker rotation, at least to begin the season.
Regardless of how the depth chart plays out, there's no doubt that Smith and Cryer will be vital to the success of the Texas defense this fall.
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Zach Dimmitt is the Deputy Editor for Texas Longhorns On SI and Texas A&M Aggies On SI. He also contributes as a writer for the On SI channels of the Oregon Ducks, Baltimore Ravens and Tennessee Titans. He was previously the editor-in-chief of Buffalo Bills on SI, Philadelphia Eagles on SI and Seattle Seahawks on SI. Born and raised in San Antonio, Texas, Dimmitt received his Bachelor’s Degree in journalism at the University of Texas at Austin in 2022. He originally started with SI’s Fan Nation network in 2021, providing extensive coverage of the NFL and NBA along with college football and basketball. In that time, Dimmitt has published thousands of stories and has reached millions of people across multiple fan bases. You can follow him on X at @ZachDimmitt7Follow ZachDimmitt7