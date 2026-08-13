Texas LB Rasheem Biles Turned Down Ohio State's Transfer Portal Offer

Former Pitt linebacker Rasheem Biles had many interested suitors in the transfer portal earlier this offseason before eventually choosing the Texas Longhorns.

Michigan, Colorado and Miami were some of the teams that had intentions of landing him, among others.

But for the Columbus, OH. native, returning home and playing for the Ohio State Buckeyes was never an option despite the program's interest in him.

Rasheem Biles Had No Interest in Ohio State

Texas Longhorns linebacker Rasheem Biles speaking to the media. | Zach Dimmitt, Texas Longhorns on SI

While speaking with the Texas media on Thursday after the team's latest fall camp practice, Biles admitted that he had no interest in joining Ohio State after entering the transfer portal.

He had a visit scheduled with the Buckeyes but ultimately cancelled it. Ohio State didn't recruit him out of high school, so in Biles' eyes, why show any interest now?

“I told my mom, I ain't really trying to be in Columbus. I ain't trying to be a Buckeye," Biles said. "They didn’t want me out of high school and I was right there, so ain't no point in trying to get me now.”

Talk about some juicy content during fall camp.

These comments will be following Biles all the way up until the Texas-Ohio State game on Sept. 15 in Austin. He will have a chance to show the Buckeye fan base that he made the right choice by helping lead Texas to a potential win.

Rasheem Biles, a Columbus native, said he wasn’t interested in joining Ohio State out of the portal.



“I ain't really trying to be in Columbus. I ain't trying to be a Buckeye. Like they didn’t want me out of high school and I was right there, so ain't no point in trying to get me… pic.twitter.com/kEqX7Nxhnd — Zach Dimmitt (@ZachDimmitt7) August 13, 2026

But a loss, and it will mean tons of trash talk from Ohio State, maybe even from some of the players who know of Biles' Columbus ties.

"I'm excited for that game definitely," Biles said. "That's circled on my calendar for sure."

It's unclear how Texas' NIL offer compared to Ohio State's. Biles has an NIL valuation of $1 million, per On3. He was certainly going to receive a handsome contract regardless of where he went.

But money isn't everything. Biles said he wanted to go somewhere he could win a national championship. Like Ohio State, playing for Texas now gives Biles that chance.

“I'm tired of just having to sit home in December and January and watch big games on TV," Biles said. "I want to be a part of that game. I want to be a part of big games. I want to win a national championship.”

Biles played three years at Pitt, posting 183 total tackles, 10.5 sacks, three forced fumbles, 13 pass breakups, three interceptions, and four defensive touchdowns.

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