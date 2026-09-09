Texas Longhorns LB Rasheem Biles Is Already Making His Mark in the SEC

Texas linebacker Rasheem Biles came to Austin because he was tired of watching the biggest games from home.

After one week, the Pittsburgh transfer linebacker is already getting his first taste of the recognition that comes with playing on a bigger stage, earning SEC Defensive Player of the Week honors following Texas’ 59-7 win over Texas State.

The award is certainly deserved. Biles stuffed the stat sheet with five tackles, an interception and a forced fumble that Graceson Littleton scooped up and returned 59 yards for a touchdown. But the more interesting part of his debut wasn’t simply the numbers.

It was how those numbers came.

Rasheem Biles’ Skill Set Is What Makes Him Different

Pittsburgh Panthers linebacker Rasheem Biles (3) scored a pick-six touchdown against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the third quarter at Acrisure Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Biles showed the kind of versatility that can make a defensive coordinator’s life miserable. One play, he can look like a linebacker attacking downhill. The next, his background as a defensive back becomes apparent as he recognizes routes and drops into coverage. Then there’s the ball production.

That combination is precisely what Texas coach Steve Sarkisian highlighted when explaining why Biles is such a difficult matchup for opposing offenses.

“He’s a problem,” Sarkisian said, pointing to Biles’ coverage skills, route recognition, pass-rushing ability, ball skills and instincts.

That last word might be the most important.

Instincts are difficult to manufacture. They are the difference between reacting to a play and anticipating it. Biles’ first game suggested Texas may have added more than just another experienced defender through the transfer portal. It may have found a player capable of creating the kind of sudden-changing plays championship defenses need.

And now comes the fun part.

Biles was candid about why he left Pittsburgh. He wanted to win. He wanted to stop “sitting home in December.” Most importantly, he wanted to play in the kind of games where a national championship is actually on the line.

Well, he won’t have to wait long.

No. 1 Ohio State comes to Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium this weekend, giving Biles his first opportunity to prove that his SEC debut was more than an impressive introduction.

That is where the weekly award becomes almost secondary.

Texas didn’t bring Biles to Austin so he could dominate the box score against Texas State. The Longhorns brought him in for nights like this one—for games where one instinctive read, one strip, or one interception can swing the outcome.

Biles has already announced his arrival in the SEC.

Against Ohio State, he gets a chance to show what that arrival really means.

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