Steve Sarkisian Sends Warning to Texas Defense About Jeremiah Smith

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian knows what his defense is up against on Saturday. Not just a high-powered offense with an offense-minded head coach in Ryan Day and a former NFL head coach as his play-caller in Arthur Smith, but also one of the best players in college football:

Junior wide receiver Jeremiah Smith.

"He’s arguably the best player in college football," Sarkisian said of Smith on Tuesday. "The challenge is, with him, it’s the size, speed, catch radius. He’s a big, physical guy who can cover a lot of ground in a short amount of time. It doesn’t always look like it, but it almost feels like it. You can feel his presence on the field."

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jeremiah Smith (4) catches a pass in front of Ball State Cardinals defensive back Willizhuan Yates (4) during the NCAA football game at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Sept. 5, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Previous History

Sarkisian and the Longhorns know the threat of Smith well. Saturday’s game will be the last of three straight meetings in consecutive seasons between Texas and Ohio State, dating back to the College Football Playoff semifinal loss in the Cotton Bowl.

At that time, Smith was the upstart freshman who began forging his legacy as one of the sport’s best players. Yet, after an outstanding freshman campaign with 1,315 yards and 15 touchdowns, Texas limited him to just three yards on one reception.

Then last year, in the season-opener, Smith fared better with six receptions for 43 yards, but it's a long way off what he does to other opponents.

Although the Longhorns will run a new defense on Saturday, with defensive coordinator Will Muschamp replacing Pete Kwiatkowski, the plan for handling Smith remains the same.

"We’ve got to be diligent in our ability to throw different pitches and then be sound in the back end to make sure that we’re aware of No. 4 is,” Sarkisian said. “He garners that. Not every game do you go into it where you say, ‘Hey, we need to know where this guy is on every snap.’ We better know where No. 4 is on every snap."

The Longhorns did that well in their previous two matchups with the Buckeyes. Yet now, with a new scheme, the Longhorns will need to replicate that success while staying true to Muschamp's vision for the defense.

Although that will be easier said than done, as Smith isn’t just one of the best receivers in college football today, he might even rank up there all-time per Sarkisian.

"When you just talk about body structure, this guy looks like Julio Jones. This guy looks like AJ Brown, like physically," Sarkisian said. "He can cover ground, and because he's so strong, 50-50 catches are very difficult with him. So you have to have a plan."

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