Texas Longhorns Answered 3 Major Questions Against Texas State

The No. 5 Texas Longhorns entered the 2026 season with plenty to prove and even more questions to answer.

Would Arch Manning take another step forward? Could Texas establish a more explosive rushing attack? And would a defense with several new pieces immediately live up to its potential?

Against Texas State, the Longhorns provided encouraging answers to all three.

Texas rolled to a 59-7 victory Saturday at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium, scoring on eight of its first nine drives and building a 28-7 halftime lead. Now, the attention shifts to No. 1 Ohio State and a much different test next Saturday.

Can Arch Manning Be the Quarterback Texas Needs?

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) looks to throw a pass during the second quarter against the Texas State Bobcats at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For one afternoon, the answer was an emphatic yes.

Manning looked comfortable from the opening drive, spreading the ball around and consistently finding explosive plays. He completed 20 of 27 passes for 305 yards and four touchdowns, matching his career high in touchdown passes while completing nearly 75 percent of his attempts.

Ryan Wingo was his favorite target, finishing with seven catches for 121 yards and a touchdown. Transfer receiver Cam Coleman added two touchdown catches, including a 20-yard score in the third quarter.

Manning did throw one interception, forcing a pass into coverage late in the first half, which is slight cause for concern. But he responded by leading touchdown drives to open the second half before giving way to KJ Lacey.

The biggest question surrounding Manning coming into the season was whether he could turn his immense potential into consistent production. Saturday was a strong first answer.

Does The Texas Running Game Have More Juice?

Texas showed signs that its rushing attack could be significantly more dangerous this season.

Hollywood Smothers wasted little time making an impact. The transfer running back ripped off a 45-yard run on Texas' opening play and finished with 70 yards on 10 carries.

Raleek Brown provided the finishing punch. He rushed for 34 yards and two touchdowns, including a 21-yard score in the third quarter. Together, Smothers and Brown gave Texas a combination of explosiveness and physicality that was difficult for Texas State to contain.

Texas did lose running back Derek Cooper in the first half of the game to injury. After a strong training camp, the Longhorns now will rely on Michael Terry III and Ryan Niblett to provide depth at the posistion while he's sidelined.

Texas did not need to lean heavily on the ground game with Manning operating efficiently, but the early returns suggest Steve Sarkisian has more options in the backfield than he did a year ago.

Can the New-Look Defense Make Plays?

Texas Longhorns edge Colin Simmons (1) reacts after recovering a fumble during the third quarter against the Texas State Bobcats at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This may have been the most encouraging answer of all.

Texas forced three turnovers, including a 59-yard fumble return touchdown by Graceson Littleton. Rasheem Biles also made his presence felt with an interception, while the Longhorns consistently pressured Texas State into difficult situations.

The Bobcats managed 349 total yards, but much of that production came after the outcome was effectively decided. Texas held Texas State scoreless for three out of the four quarter, only allowing a touchdown in the second quarter.

There are still things to clean up. Texas State produced several explosive plays, and better opponents will punish those mistakes.

But for Will Muschamp's defense that has several new contributors, Saturday was an encouraging beginning.

The answers were good enough for Texas to start 1-0.

Next week, against Ohio State, these questions become much more urgent, quickly.

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