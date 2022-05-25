Skip to main content

Texas Longhorns Legend Ricky Williams Legally Changes His Name

"I've found that that's been really powerful in creating ease, intimacy and trust in my relationship.'' - the former Ricky Williams

Ricky Williams, the University of Texas football legend who went on to NFL stardom - and controversy - for the New Orleans Saints and Miami Dolphins, has legally changed his last name. 

Instead of going by Williams now, the former college football superstar is going by Miron.

Williams played at Texas as a two-time unanimous All-American and won the 1998 Heisman Trophy. He broke the NCAA records for career rushing yards and all-purpose yards during his senior season before moving on to the NFL.

He made a name for himself, too, when he was suspended by the league for drug use, and later, when Williams became an outspoken medical cannabis advocate.

But that "name he made for himself''? it's now "Miron.''

Ricky-Williams-with-his-wife-e1567271827718

Mr. and Mrs. Miron

ricky

Longhorns' Williams

RickyandLinnea

The Mirons

Born Errick Williams and then nicknamed "Ricky,'' the former Ricky Williams is creating a family bond by taking the last name of his wife and going by the name "Errick Miron.''

Ricky, now 45, made the move to take the last name of his wife of five years, Linnea, and explained it on a recent visit with The Dan Le Batard Show.''

The change, he said, is "Something I've been thinking about and talking about, and I finally went through the steps. It was quick and easy, and it felt really meaningful. I've found that that's been really powerful in creating ease, intimacy and trust in my relationship. I think it's cool. It's somewhere where we can both win."

Williams broke or tied 21 NCAA Division I-A records, 24 Big 12 Conference records and 46 Texas Longhorns school records in his career and is a member of the College Football Hall of Fame.

