Texas Longhorns Linebacker Not Fond of Diego Pavia's 'Disrespectful' Taunt
AUSTIN -- The Texas Longhorns have never shied away from playing with emotion during the Steve Sarkisian era.
Whether it was the trash-talking moments late in the 2023 season against Iowa State and Oklahoma State or the midfield celebration after the win over Oklahoma last year, the Longhorns have delivered their fair share of smack talk.
Saturday's 34-31 win over the Vanderbilt Commodores was no exception, though it's hard to say the Longhorns were the instigator this time around against quarterback Diego Pavia, who is no stranger to exchanging his fair share of words. This was certainly the case against Texas.
Anthony Hill Jr. Calls Diego Pavia's Actions "A Little Disrespectful"
After a 25-yard rushing touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Longhorns, Pavia started jawing at Texas safety Xavier Filsaime before tossing the ball at him in celebration. Filsaime quickly threw his hands up to show the referees that he was avoiding any further confrontation.
Pavia was flagged for the action, but right after doing so, Texas linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. got in his face and had some words.
Texas Longhorns on SI asked Hill Jr. about the moment after the game. He didn't shy away from sharing his honest thoughts about Pavia's taunt toward Filsaime but still chose to tread mostly toward taking the high road.
"I feel like it was a little disrespectful, but it's okay man. We came out with the win," Hill Jr. said when asked by Texas Longhorns on SI.
Hill Jr. also had some praise for Pavia. Despite calling out his taunt, it's clear that things are not personal between Hill Jr. and Pavia, who are two of the most notable competitors in the SEC.
"I was just wondering why he's throwing the ball at people," Hill Jr. said. "But he's a good football player. He's chippy, and he played through the fourth quarter, so I can't be mad at him. He's a tough guy. ... He wasn't really talking too much this game, so it wasn't really too much to say, but he played a good football game. He played a great game in the fourth quarter."
The Texas fans weren't so kind. After Pavia tossed the ball at Filsaime, the Longhorn student section started chanting "overrated" at the Vanderbilt quarterback.
The chants echoed throughout the stadium.
As for Hill Jr., he had another impressive game, finishing with four total tackles, one sack and 1.5 tackles for loss. This came after he had 2.5 sacks, 10 total tackles and a forced fumble in the win over Mississippi State.
Texas will head into the bye week before visiting the Georgia Bulldogs on Nov. 15 in Athens.