Texas Longhorns WR Ryan Wingo Suffers Injury vs. Vanderbilt
AUSTIN -- The Texas Longhorns offense started things off with a bang against the Vanderbilt Commodores but the player responsible for doing so had to exit later on in the first quarter.
Texas wide receiver Ryan Wingo had to head to the medical tent and then eventually to the locker room after suffering what appeared to be a dislocated finger injury after making a 14-yard catch in the first quarter.
Wingo had the 75-yard touchdown on the first play of the game and exited with two catches for 89 yards and the score. This came after a career-best day against Mississippi State when he finished with five catches for a career-high 184 yards. This could've been more if not for a few timely drops.
Texas Longhorns WR Depth Chart
With Wingo potentially out for the remainder of the game, the Longhorns will have to further lean on DeAndre Moore Jr., Parker Livingstone and Emmett Mosley V.
Fortunately for Texas, the wide receiving room has shown off its depth this season, particularly in the win over Mississippi State. Livingstone and Mosley V both finished with a pair of touchdown grabs, with Mosley V's second score being the go-ahead touchdown for Texas in overtime.
Moore Jr. has just one touchdown this season but he played in big moments last year -- most notably the SEC Championship and College Football Playoff -- and is more than capable of stepping up with Wingo's potential absence.
After some season-opening struggles against Ohio State, Texas head coac Steve Sarkisian admitted that Wingo could be better, but added that the other offensive weapons needed to take some of the weight off his shoulders.
"I think he would probably tell you the same thing," Sarkisian said of Wingo. "Some of that is playing the amount of plays that he played the other night or the other day, that was a lot of plays that he played. And so from a conditioning standpoint, we've got to take a little bit off his shoulders as he builds to be in that guy."
" ... He and DeAndre, we already know. But like I said, what an added bonus to have Jack and Parker (Livingstone) make their plays, and then ultimately, when we can get Emmett (Mosley) back going again. So we got plenty enough weapons that way where he doesn't feel like he has to shoulder the burden."