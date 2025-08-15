Texas Longhorns LB Named to Polynesian Player of Year Award Watchlist
Established in 2014, the award is presented annually by the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame to honor the most outstanding college football player of Polynesian ancestry, who exemplifies exceptional ability and integrity on and off the field.
Some notable recipients include Washington Commanders quarterback Marcus Mariota, Baltimore Ravens offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley, Los Angeles linebacker Tuli Tuipulotu and Miami Dolphins Tua Tagovailoa.
This year’s list features 81 players, and a Texas Longhorns linebacker is on it.
Liona Lefau named to watchlist
Texas linebacker Liona Lefau, was one of seven players from the state of Texas to be selected for the Polynesian College Football Player of the Year Award watchlist.
The 227-pound third-year originally hails from Laie, Hawaii. While he appeared primarily on special teams in his freshman campaign, the 6-foot-1 linebacker saw action in all 16 games last season, with 10 starts. Throughout his season, he accumulated two sacks, one forced fumble, an interception and 63 tackles.
During his sophomore season, Lefau posted seven tackles and a sack in his game vs ULM (Sep. 21). However, stepped up his performance in more crucial games. In the Lonestar Showdown against Texas A&M (Nov. 30), Lefau had an excellent performance with a forced fumble, pass break-up and six tackles. Further, in the College Football Playoff Quarterfinals against Arizona State (Jan. 1), he hit a career-high of eight tackles, four of which were solo.
Lefau was one of four SEC players to be named on the watchlist, alongside Ole Miss cornerback Kapena Gushiken, Tennessee defensive lineman Jaxson Moi and Texas A&M corner Mark Nabou Jr..
Finalists for the award will be unveiled a week before its announcement on Dec. 16, 2025. The award will also be presented during the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame Celebration Dinner (Jan. 17, 2026), as well as recognized during the Polynesian Bowl (Jan. 16, 2026).
In addition to the Polynesian College Football Player of the Year Award watchlist, Lefau was also selected to the preseason watchlist for the 2025 Dick Butkus Award — an award presented annually to the top linebacker in college football — alongside fellow teammate Anthony Hill Jr.
The list was compiled based on previous performance as well as potential for the upcoming season. While it currently remains a watch list, Lefau and the Longhorns are set to open their 2025 season against Ohio State on Aug. 30 in Columbus — hopefully kicking off to a great season for Lefau.