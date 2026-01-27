Texas Lands Offensive Lineman With Over 1,000 Career Snaps From Transfer Portal

The Texas Longhorns, like many expected, have been major players in the transfer portal as head coach Steve Sarkisian and his coaching staff have gone to work throughout the portal period, reloading the roster ahead of the 2026 with loads of talent.

The obvious headliner for the Longhorns is landing former Auburn star wide receiver Cam Coleman, while the addition of former Pittsburgh standout All-ACC linebacker Rasheem Biles should also be up there in terms of the biggest acquisitions and a reworked running back room with two top additions.

While the Longhorns have already added some high-level players that will be expected to come in and make an immediate impact right away. Those additions have not slowed down the Longhorns as they are keying in on another high-level target.

Texas Lands Western Kentucky OL Laurence Seymore

Per reports from Matt Zenitz of 247Sports, the Longhorns have signed Western Kentucky offensive lineman Laurence Seymore out of the transfer portal. He brings tons of experience to Austin, having played over 1,300 snaps in his college career.

A veteran player in Seymore who has made stops at three different programs, had the best season of his tenured four-year college career in 2025 with the Hilltoppers, as the offensive lineman started all 12 games at left guard for Western Kentucky.

Seymore collected several honors both at the conference and national level, receiving an All-Conference USA Second-Team selection and Second-Team All-American selections by Phil Steele and the Football Writers Association of America.

The interior offensive lineman made his way to the Hilltoppers after a two-year stint with Akron over the 2024 and 2023 seasons. Seymore took the 2023 season to redshirt with Akron and then saw the field in five games with five starts at both left guard and center in 2024.

Seymore began his career at the Power 4 level with the Miami Hurricanes as a four-star prospect out of Miami Central High School in Miami, FL, when he committed to the Hurricanes' 2021 recruiting class. The Sunshine State native was ranked the No. 11 interior offensive lineman and the No. 27 player from the state of Florida in the 2021 cycle by 247Sports.

The offensive line for the Longhorns had to be addressed in the transfer portal after a rough showing throughout the 2025 season, and with several players from their 2025 roster hitting the transfer portal. Texas has supplemented its offensive line with the additions of Oregon State transfer Dylan Sikorski and, most recently, Wake Forest transfer Melvin Siani, and the Longhorns may not be done yet.