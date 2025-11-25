Texas Longhorns Look to Get Back Into Playoff Contention vs. Arch Rival Texas A&M
It's finally that time of year, Texas is set to host No. 3 Texas A&M in Austin this week, in a highly anticipated rivalry matchup. With a potential college football playoff bid on the line for the Longhorns and an undefeated regular season for the Aggies, Friday's game has major implications for both teams.
The last game of the regular season for these two SEC powerhouses, this week will be filled with speculation on the outcome of Friday's matchup. With a potential postseason berth at risk for the Longhorns, it's time to see how the Aggies match up.
Lone Star Showdown For the Ages
With a win this Friday, the Aggies have a chance to do something they haven't done in the regular season since 1994: finish with an undefeated record. Led by quarterback Marcel Reed, one of the nation's top Heisman candidates, toppling Texas A&M will be no easy task.
On the other side of the ball will be the Longhorns, a program looking to be the first three-loss team admitted to the college football playoffs. A season rife with its ups and downs, it seems Texas has found some consistency on the offensive end after struggling to start the season.
Reed and Texas quarterback Arch Manning have been comparable statistically to start the season. The Aggies' sophomore slinger has 2,752 passing yards and 31 total touchdowns on the season, alongside eight interceptions.
Reed recently led the Aggies to the greatest comeback in the school's history. Down to South Carolina 30-3 at halftime a few weeks ago, Texas A&M scored 28 unanswered points, 21 of which came in the third quarter. In the game, Reed threw for 439 yards and three touchdowns.
Manning, meanwhile, has 2,763 passing yards and 31 total touchdowns, with seven interceptions this season. In the past four games, Manning has thrown for 300-plus yards three times with three-plus passing touchdowns in each of those games. Against the Arkansas Razorbacks last Saturday, Manning recorded six total touchdowns, throwing four, rushing for one and receiving one.
Both quarterbacks enter the game with some incredible performances over the past few weeks and will square off against intimidating defenses. The Aggies are fifth in the SEC in total yards allowed per game, but have allowed opponents an average of nearly 22 points.
Texas is third in rushing yards allowed per game, and gives opponents an average of 20 points per contest. Though the Longhorns entered the season as one of the top defenses in the nation, they have struggled in the past few weeks in comparison to the start of the year.
Despite any recent struggles, the Longhorns on the defensive side of the ball are capable of a big performance at any time and the same applies to the Aggies. With Texas A&M fighting for a historic finish and the Longhorns, at the very least, looking to play spoiler, Friday's game has plenty on the line for both schools.
Kickoff is set for 6:30 CT and will air on ABC.