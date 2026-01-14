Texas Longhorns WR Makes Massive Decision on Return to Austin
One of the biggest moves of the entire transfer portal cycle came at wide receiver, as Cam Coleman transferred to the Texas Longhorns. The former Auburn Tiger entered the portal as the No. 1 offensive weapon available and drew interest from nearly every major program in the country.
While Coleman's commitment to Texas was undeniably impactful, head coach Steve Sarkisian and the Longhorns soon received even bigger news, securing the return of one of their most significant offensive weapons from this past season.
Ryan Wingo, Texas' leading receiver for the 2025 season, has officially announced his return to the program, via his instagram story.
With the pass-catcher's return to Austin, the Longhorns may have just assembled one of the best wide receiver rooms that college football has seen in recent memory.
Why Wingo's Return Was Critical For Texas
With incoming transfers like Coleman, Raleek Brown, and Hollywood Smother, it's clear that the Longhorns' offense, led by Arch Manning, was going to take a massive step forward in 2026. While Texas wasn't the worst offensively by any means during the 2025 season, they were certainly missing a game-breaking receiving threat on the outside.
Wingo, in his second year with the program, did what he could to stabilize an offense that struggled to establish the run game. With Manning having to play hero-ball more often than not, it was up to Wingo and the receiving core to make plays downfield on a consistent basis.
The St. Louis, Missouri native delivered for the Texas' offense by hauling in 54 receptions for 834 yards and seven touchdowns. The sophomore, like a few other Longhorns, seemed to step up and produce at a higher level when the program needed it most. Against Florida, Oklahoma, Vanderbilt, Georgia, and Texas A&M, Wingo shined with 24 catches for 293 yards and four touchdowns.
With the return of one of Manning's favorite passing targets, and a true big-bodied receiver on the way via the transfer portal, Sarkisian's offense is shaping up to be one of, if not the most feared units in college football. Adding to the wide receiver room's depth, projected starter Emmett Mosley V also provides the Longhorns with another reliable target.
Wingo's impact extends beyond the field as well. Sources indicate that the wide receiver played a key role in convincing Coleman to join Texas. The receiver's influence, both in the locker room and behind the scenes, highlights just how important it was for the Longhorns to keep him in Austin for another year.
With Wingo's experience alongside Manning and a plethora of dynamic playmakers on the way, Texas now possesses the firepower to contend not only for an SEC conference title, but also a College Football Playoff appearance.
Carson, a 2025 TCU graduate, is a sports journalist who covers college athletics for several On SI sites. While most of his experience is with TCU On SI, he also writes with Wake Forest On SI and Houston On SI. He also has a passion for the college baseball scene, most notably being a fan of TCU Baseball. In 2023, Carson was in Omaha and reported on the Men’s College World Series, where TCU finished 4th in the nation. His past work not only consists of major sports like football, basketball, and baseball, but with others like track and field and cross country as well.Follow WersalCarsonKF