Texas Longhorns Lose Key Starter to Injury Ahead of Red River Rivalry
Starting running back Tre Wisner returned to action for the Longhorns on Saturday in the team's game against the unranked Florida Gators after missing multiple games due to a hamstring injury. A welcome return to a team that has had a few key players face injury early in the season, it may have also been a short-lived one. In Saturday's 29-21 loss, Wisner may have reinjured his hamstring.
According to Horns247, Wisner may have reinjured his hamstring against the Gators, potentially costing the Longhorns a starting running back.
Tre Wisner Has Injury Riddled Start to the Season
Tre Wisner returned to Texas this season after rushing for more than 1,000 yards in 2024. Beginning the season as the team's top back, even with the return of former No. 1 running back CJ Baxter, Wisner had high expectations for 2025. Those expectations have been put on hold after suffering multiple injuries to start the year.
Wisner debuted along with the rest of the Longhorns this season in the team's week one matchup against the now No. 1 team in the country, the Ohio State Buckeyes. On 16 attempts, Wisner rushed for 80 yards, but injured his hamstring in the process. He was then forced to miss the next three games for Texas.
Wisner then made his return this past Saturday, where he had a less impressive performance against Florida. When facing the Gators, Wisner ran for 11 yards and a touchdown on eight attempts. Despite the disappointing performance, Wisner's return likely provided some optimism to a team heavily affected by injury.
Now, after his second game of the season, it seems Wisner's injury may have returned, putting the Longhorns in a difficult position with their backfield. Texas once again has both of its top running backs unavailable after Baxter suffered a leg injury in week three of the season against UTEP.
These injuries will likely prove costly for Texas, which is already dealing with a struggling offense. Luckily for the team, quarterback Arch Manning can exercise the use of his legs as well as his arms. Through five games, Manning has rushed for 160 yards and five touchdowns.
He may be forced to use his legs even more if both Wisner and Baxter are injured this week. This news comes at a bad time for the Longhorns, who are preparing to take on No. 6 Oklahoma in the Red River Rivalry game this weekend.
Texas is currently 3-2 on the season and has dropped out of the AP top 25 rankings.