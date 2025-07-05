Texas Longhorns Lose Out on Another Major Recruit to Texas A&M
The Texas Longhorns currently find themselves in many recruiting battles for some of the best prospects in the 2026 class, with many of the top recruits the Longhorns have been targeting beginning to commit.
While the Longhorns have received commitments from other big targets this offseason, they just recently lost a big-time recruit to the Texas A&M Aggies once again.
Five-star defensive linemen Bryce Perry-Wright committed Saturday afternoon to Texas A&M, picking the Aggies over the Longhorns, Miami Hurricanes, and Clemson Tigers.
The Buford (G.A.) product is ranked as the second-best defensive linemen prospect in the 2026 class per 247Sports Player Ratings, as well as the No. 5-ranked player out of Georgia, and the No. 32 ranked player overall in the 2026 cycle.
Another Elite Prospect Chooses Texas A&M Over Texas
Perry-Wright is the latest big-name recruit to commit to Texas A&M over the Longhorns. Last week, four-star running back KJ Edwards chose the Aggies after a lengthy recruiting process that heavily featured Texas.
The Longhorns' 2026 recruiting class would have greatly benefited from the commitment of another blue-chip prospect like Perry-Wright, as Texas' class currently ranks at No. 13 in the country and No. 5 in the SEC. The addition of the five-star would've brought in another highly-touted prospect along the defensive line with five-star defensive end Richard Wesley, who committed to Texas in June.
However, the defense line does have its share of touted prospects already committed to the Longhorns in the 2026 recruiting cycle. Steve Sarkisian and defensive line coach Kenny Baker were busy the entirety of June, adding high-level defensive linemen recruits to their 2026 class. Last month, Texas added the commitments of four stars, Vodney Cleveland, Dylan Berymon, and Corey Wells.
The Longhorns were keen on getting some of the top prospects from outside the state of Texas and away from other powers in the SEC. As Cleveland, the highest rated of the three defensive linemen, is the No. 11 ranked player at his position and the No. 9 prospect out of Alabama per On3's Industry Rankings.
While Berymon is the No. 20 defensive lineman in the class and the No. 8-ranked prospect from Louisiana and Wells is the No. 30 ranked player at his position and the No. 12 ranked recruit from Mississippi.
Although losing out on Perry-Wright is a blow to the recruiting momentum, the Longhorns are trying to build throughout the rest of the summer. Sarkisian and staff have already built a foundation for the 2026 class, especially at the defensive line position, that will add an influx of young talent when Cleveland, Berymon, and Wells get to Austin.