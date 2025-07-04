Texas Longhorns Land Massive Commitment From 4-Star Offensive Lineman
As the summer heat intensifies with July’s start, so does recruitment for the Texas Longhorns.
As of July 4, they have officially locked down a commitment from four-star interior offensive lineman John Turntune III, per On3's Hayes Fawcett.
Turntine III selected the Longhorns over the Texas A&M Aggies, Michigan Wolverines and Stanford Cardinals. The Fort Worth, Texas, native is ranked as the No. 3 interior offensive lineman in the nation, as well as the No. 3 overall recruit in the state of Texas.
He helped North Crowley High School accumulate an undefeated record of 16-0 and win the 6A D-I State Championship, and the dual-sport athlete also participates in discus and shotput in track & field.
Turntine III's Timely Commitment
With four-star offensive tackle Max Wright and three-star interior offensive lineman Nicolas Robertson already committed to the Longhorns, Turntine III's addition to the group helps them strengthen the reputation of the class they are building on the offensive line.
Turntine's commit is especially impactful for the Longhorns as well, considering the surprising loss of five-star Felix Ojo to the Texas Tech Red Raiders on Friday.
As the Longhorns approach the 2025 season, one key concern is that the offensive line won’t be able to step up to the plate and perform. After losing four of last year’s five starters, many experts anticipate growing pains from the group in charge of protecting quarterback Arch Manning.
That’s not to say they won’t figure it out by the season’s end, but the emphasis on recruiting strong players at the offensive line could prove to be a solid safety net for 2026.
Turntine's strengths
At 6-3.5, 285 pounds, Turntine III brings size and power to the table on the interior.
According to 247Sports scouting analyst, Gabe Brooks, he “displays impressive movement ability coupled with obvious strength and sudden power.” Additionally, Brooks labeled him as an “on-schedule traveler who gets wherever needed in any given scenario.”
If Turntine III lives up to the potential of these descriptors upon his arrival at Texas, he could make an impact in multiple areas. He shows promise both as a tackle and on the interior of the line, and given the young age of Texas’ current offensive line and the talent of the recruits being brought in, flexibility might be a crucial trait for him.
There’s no time to slow down during summer months on the recruiting trail, but securing Turntine marks a success for the Longhorns as they move forward.