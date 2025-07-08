Texas Longhorns Lose Recruiting Battle to Oregon Ducks for Legacy Target
After a slower start to the 2026 recruiting class, the Texas Longhorns had gained momentum with a big June. Not only did they host dozens of top-ranked prospects each weekend for visits throughout the month, but they added seven commits to their class.
However, for every recruitment you win, you also lose some. Tuesday's commitment of Jalen Lott falls into the latter case for the Longhorns. Despite his father James Lott playing quarterback at Texas from 1983-85 and his mother Fey Lott being a Longhorns womens basketball alum, the youngest Lott announced his commitment to the Oregon Ducks.
“Time to create my own legacy, sco ducks," Lott told ON3's Hayes Fawcett.
Longhorn Legacy Chooses Oregon Over Texas
Lott, a four-star prospect in the 247Sports composite rankings, is seen as a potential receiver or defensive back at the college level. However, at 6-foot and 176 pounds, he will be going to Oregon with the intention of playing receiver.
According to the composite rankings, Lott ranks as the No.5 athlete, No. 8 player from Texas, and ranks No. 49 nationally.
Per his scouting report from 247Sports' Gabe Brooks, Lott may project best on the offense where he boasts the most experience at receiver.
"Highly productive receiver who could potentially play either side of the ball in the long run. Excels as a linear athlete thanks to sudden acceleration and a long stride that fosters top-end speed verified on the track, ..." Brooks writes. "More experienced on offense, so full-time move to the secondary would require a learning curve physically and technically. ... Projects to the high-major level as a potential impact player who could develop into a coveted NFL Draft prospect."
The Longhorns were in on Lott, and especially with him being a legacy target, his committing elsewhere certainly stings. He joins Xavier Griffin, Kaydon Finley, and Felix Ojo as recent high-profile targets for Texas this class who have gone elsewhere.
Yet, even with those misses the Longhorns are still building what looks to be the foundation of another top-five class. They currently have 17 commits thus far, which ranks as the No. 12 class in the nation per 247Sports.
Texas will kick off the 2025 regular season on the road against the defending national champions, the Ohio State Buckeyes, on Aug. 30.