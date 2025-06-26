Arch Manning's Loyalty to Texas Longhorns Praised By Heisman Trophy Front Runner
The recent evolution of the transfer portal has undoubtedly impacted the landscape of college football, specifically due to NIL and the elimination of the “sit out a year” rule.
However, in the midst of all the change, one prominent college QB spoke with On3’s Pete Nakos, expressing his beliefs about program loyalty.
“I’ve got so much respect for the guys who are staying loyal,” Clemson Tigers QB Cade Klubnik said. “Guys like Arch [Manning], Garrett Nussmeier, Drew Allar and Ty Simpson. Those are the guys that come to mind. The guys that believe in the program and believe in the culture that they’re at. Just chase to get better every single year. There’s a reason that those are four of the best quarterbacks in college football right now. Guys that have stayed loyal, that have put their noses to the dirt and just went to work, and those are the guys that I respect so much.”
Cade Klubnik and Texas Longhorns QB Arch Manning have a lot in common
Klubnik, who will soon embrace his fourth year with the Tigers, believes that program loyalty has been an integral part of his own college experience.
After establishing himself as a five-star recruit and three-time Texas 6A Division 1 state champion in high school, he only earned one start during his freshman year with the Tigers. That being said, he remained at Clemson and is now set to begin his third year as their starting QB.
His decision to wait it out and get better as a backup resembles that of Manning's. He has made clear improvements throughout each of his two years as a starter, throwing for 795 more yards and 17 more touchdowns this past season than in 2023.
“I committed to play for coach Swinney and Clemson, and I knew that I needed to get better,” he said. “And what better staff and group of people would I want to be around, rather than coach Swinney and coach [Garrett] Riley and everything that we have there? Put my nose to the dirt and just try to go to work every single day and be my best self. Not really trying to be like anybody else, just trying to be the best self that I can be.”
Manning, Nussmeier, Allar and Simpson have all had different experiences throughout college, but they share the same program loyalty that Klubnik does. Simpson and Manning both approach their first years as the official starters for their respective programs, Alabama and Texas.
Manning spent two years backing up Quinn Ewers, who was selected by the Miami Dolphins in the seventh round of the 2025 NFL draft.
ESPN’s Rece Davis predicts that he’ll be the best QB in college football this year, followed directly by Nussmeier of the LSU Tigers and Klubnik, respectively.
Manning’s decision to wait for his chance as a Longhorn baffled some and impressed others, but as far as he has made clear to the media, transferring was never in the cards.
At the helm for a Texas team that many believe could make it all the way, Manning’s debut as the starting QB for the Longhorns will take place on Aug. 30 vs. the Ohio State Buckeyes on the road.