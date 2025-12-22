Texas Longhorns Losing Another Member of Steve Sarkisian's Coaching Staff

The Texas Longhorns have gone through some major coaching staff changes since the end of the regular season.

After the firing of running backs coach Chad Scott and replacing him with Jabbar Juluke, Steve Sarkisian also parted ways with defensive coordinator Pete Kwiatkowski and defensive pass game coordinator Duane Akina while bringing in Will Muschamp as the team's new defensive coordinator.

Now, the Longhorns are losing another member of the coaching staff, though it's certainly to a lesser-known extent.

Texas Special Teams Analyst Hired by Tulane

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian gestures after a game against the Georgia Bulldogs at Sanford Stadium. | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Per reports from FootballScoop, Texas special teams senior analyst Chris Forestier is being hired by new Tulane head coach Will Hall as the Green Wave's new special teams coordinator.

Forestier worked closely with Texas special teams coordinator Jeff Banks this season but is getting a notable promotion with the defending American Athletic Conference champions if he does end up leaving Austin.

Forestier confirmed the news on X.

Excited to get started back home in the boot!!! 🌊🌊 https://t.co/qHQ2eaMJOH — Christopher Forestier (@C_Forestier1991) December 22, 2025

Texas Special Teams Had Highs, Lows This Season

Texas Longhorns wide receiver Ryan Niblett returns a punt for touchdown against the Oklahoma Sooners during the second half at the Cotton Bowl. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Texas' special teams has been solid in the Sarkisian era under Banks, with returners like Xavier Worthy, Keilan Robinson and Silas Bolden all making big plays in recent seasons.

Ryan Niblett then added his name to this elite list this season with a pair of clutch punt return touchdowns in wins over No. 6 Oklahoma and Mississippi State. Niblett's 75-yard touchdown against the Sooners gave Texas a 20-6 lead in the fourth quarter while his 79-yard return tied the game at 38-38 against Missisippi State with 1:47 left in regulation. The Longhorns eventually won in overtime.

He finished the regular season with 19 punt returns for 448 yards, with the yardage being good for third-most in the country. He was also just one of five players to have at least two punt return touchdowns this season.

However, the specials teams also had some notable moments to forget.

In the 35-10 loss to the Georgia Bulldogs on Nov. 15, Kirby Smart elected to go with a surprise onside kick after Georgia scored a touchdown at the start of the fourth quarter to go up 21-10.

The Longhorns were set to get the ball back and still with a shot at a late rally, but Georgia recovered the onside kick before putting the game into blowout mode. Sarkisian and Banks were completely caught off guard, and the Bulldogs capitalized by scoring another touchdown.

Texas was never able to recover.

It will be interesting to see who Sarkisian adds to his staff with Tulane hiring Forestier. Despite all of the change, Banks is still on the Texas staff headed into the Citrus Bowl against Michigan on Dec. 31.