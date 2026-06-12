Where The Texas Longhorns Rank in National Recruiting Rankings After Recent Surge

The anticipation continues to build with each passing day regarding the start of the Texas Longhorns' 2026-27 football season. Expectations for this season may be even bigger than last year.

Head coach Steve Sarkisian will once again attempt to navigate his team through the lofty expectations, with the ultimate goal being a College Football Playoff Berth.

The 2026 season is on the minds of the coaching staff and the fan base, however, it's never too early to be thinking about the future. The Longhorns' coaching staff has hit the ground running in the recruitment of the 2027 class. On Thursday, the team got some good news in that class when four-star edge rusher Jabarrius Garror announced his commitment to the program.

It's been a hot couple of weeks for the Longhorns, but where do they rank nationally when it comes to the 2027 class? Let's take a closer look.

Stock Rising

Dec 31, 2025; Orlando, FL, USA; Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian looks on before a game against the Michigan Wolverines at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

After Garror's announcement on Thursday, the Longhorns currently have the 12th best 2027 recruiting class in the country. On Wednesday, the team also received a commitment from four-star defensive lineman Kasi Currie.

Sarkisian is loading up on talent for the future of this program, and the good news is that the team is far from over when it comes to the 2027 recruiting class.

Closer Look At The 2027 Class

Oct 25, 2025; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; A Texas Longhorns helmet sits on the field prior to the game against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

The Longhorns' 2027 recruiting class is currently headlined by the lone five-star in the class, five-star wide receiver Easton Royal. Royal is the kind of talent that could find himself on the field in his first game of his collegiate career. While a commitment has been made, many might be holding their breath on Royal's future until they see he is enrolled in school.

It's a new world when it comes to college recruiting, but for this Longhorns coaching staff, it has been no issue in navigating the new terrain.

This season. Sarkisian and his staff brought in the third-best class in the country. Last year, the Longhorns had the top class in the country. If history shows anything with this coaching staff, it's that the 2027 class is not going to finish as the 12th best class in the country, but will be even higher.

It's an exciting time for this program, but there's still something that needs to be done. All this talent needs to lead to a deep CFP run. Will 2026 finally be the year for the Longhorns?

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